  • Sunday, 18th May, 2025

ARCON: Court Ruling on Social Media Regulation Will Promote Sanity

Business | 25 minutes ago

Raheem Akingbolu

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has described the recent court judgement which confirmed the council’s power to regulate advertising content on various social media platforms as a victory for Nigerian consumers.

In a recent judgement of the Federal High Court of Lagos in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1262/2024, the regulatory council was given statutory power to regulate advertising and marketing communications across all platforms. To this end, the council issued a strong warning to all stakeholders involved in the conceptualisation, production, dissemination and placement of advertisements in Nigeria not to abuse the sensibilities of consumers or work contrary to the provision of the law of the land.

In a statement signed by the director general and chief executive officer of the Council, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the apex regulatory body for advertising in Nigeria reminded all agencies, advertisers, media owners, content creators, influencers, business owners and individuals that engage in advertising activities that they are subject to the laws guiding advertising and must adhere strictly to the provisions of the ARCON Act.

“If you are advertising to the Nigerian public, you fall under ARCON’s jurisdiction. Social media is not an unregulated space,” it stated, pointing out that the Court has declared that platforms like Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Tiktok, and others fall within the council’s regulatory purview.

“As stipulated by law, all advertisements must be vetted and approved by ARCON before being made public – whether they appear on television, radio, billboards, newspapers, social media or any other channel. Advertisements that misrepresent facts, omit critical information, or are designed to exploit vulnerable audiences will not be tolerated,” the council stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.