APM Terminals Completes Quay Repair Project to Enhance Operational Efficiency

APM Terminals Apapa in collaboration with NPA has successfully completed its quay apron area repair project — a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at improving operational safety, sustainability, and efficiency at Nigeria’s busiest container terminal.

In a statement signed by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, the project was said to have been delivered within the stipulated timeline through the deployment of appropriate equipment and a dedicated workforce.

Knudsen said, “The quay apron, one of the most operationally sensitive and high-risk zones within the terminal, posed substantial challenges. Executing extensive repairs in this area without disrupting daily terminal operations required precision planning and exceptional coordination. Despite these constraints, the project was completed seamlessly, with zero safety or security incidents—a testament to the professionalism and commitment of all parties involved.

“In total, the project achieved the successful rehabilitation of 970 meters of quay surface, completed through 12,640 man-hours executed safely and efficiently. This achievement reflects the strength of collaboration between APM Terminals Apapa, the Nigerian Ports Authority Engineering team, and all stakeholders who contributed to this vital infrastructure milestone.”

Acknowledging the vigilant supervision of the NPA Engineering Department in achieving significant progress ahead of schedule, Steen extended special recognition to the team.

He said, “In particular, we commend the unwavering leadership and oversight provided by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Abba Umar; and General Manager, Engineering, Engr. Mukhtar U. Isa, for his tireless on-site inspections and persistent coordination throughout the project.”

Knudsen also recognised Assistant General Manager, Port Engineering, Engr. Sadiq Lamuwa; Project Manager, Engr. E.S. Itodo, and the entire Project Management Team, whose dedication ensured that the highest engineering and safety standards were upheld from start to finish.

One of 60 terminals around the world owned by APM Terminals, APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal.