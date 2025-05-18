Rivers Women Call for Genuine Reconciliation of Political Crisis, Lasting Peace

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Hundreds of women in Rivers State under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS) have called for genuine reconciliation and lasting peace in the state.

Led by their leader, Sotonye Toby Fulton, the women insisted that development can only thrive in a peaceful environment.



The women who are supporters of the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, made the call yesterday during their weekly prayer session with the theme: ‘O Lord, Unite Rivers State and All Her People in Peace, Harmony, and Love.’



Demonstrating deep solidarity and shared purpose, the women appeared in white attire, representing peace and purity of intent.



It would be recalled that recently at a service of song held in honour of the late Pa Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara who claimed that he was against his supporters’ style of seeking peace in the state, remarked that his heart had left the state government, saying that he was at peace out of government.

Meanwhile, the women have insisted that the governor should be reinstated, alongside other suspended elected public officers of the state.



The women lifted heartfelt prayers, calling on God for genuine reconciliation, love, lasting peace, and true harmony across the state.



They prayed for all political and community leaders to embrace forgiveness, unity, and dialogue for the common good of all.



They pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to end the emergency rule in the state, while seeking democratic stability in the state.



Some of the women who spoke with journalists pointed out that peace was vital for the development and economic prosperity of the state.

They promised to continue to seek divine intervention for peace in Rivers State while reiterating the need for political leaders to set aside their differences in the interest of the state.

One of the women, Siki Robinson, a native of Ogu/Bolo, said “We are gathered here today to pray for peace in Nigeria, especially in Rivers State.

“Our governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is innocent. From the look of things, as a mother in Rivers State, we need peace. They should bring back our governor. He is a man of peace and wisdom. He honours mothers and the elderly”.

On her part, a retired lawyer from the state Ministry of Justice, Florence Itamunoala, said: “I believe so much in the power of prayer. When women pray, things happen. We women want blessings for our state, for everybody dwelling in the state and that is why I am here to join the women to lift our voices to the Almighty God, with whom all things are possible so that the peace we desire for our state will become a reality”.

She added that “without peace, there can be no progress, there can be no development, so all who are involved should think of peace”.

Also, Mrs. Beatrice Abel, stressed: “We want peace, if there is no peace the women suffer most. As a woman, daughter, and mother I have come here to tell God that there should be peace in Rivers State.

“We want harmony between our leadership, they then come back together and work as a family to move the state forward.”