Patronising Made-in-Nigeria Goods is An Act of National Pride, Akume Tells Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has urged Nigerians to buy goods manufactured in the country, describing it as an “act of national pride”

Akume stated that patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods was not just an economic strategy.

The former governor of Benue State, who made the observations in Abuja yesterday when a delegation of the Innoson Group of Companies led by its Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, paid a courtesy visit to his office, noted that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government was fully committed to creating an enabling environment where indigenous businesses can thrive.

Noting the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and scaling up local manufacturing across key sectors of the economy, Akume said the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda encapsulates every aspect needed for Nigeria’s dream of realising one trillion-dollar economy in the foreseeable future.

The SGF called on Nigerians not just to support the government’s programmes for economic development and growth but also to make conscious efforts to patronise products made in Nigeria as they can compete favourably with any other products made elsewhere.

He commended Chukwuma for his efforts in the Nigerian car manufacturing industry, adding that the government will continue patronising the products made by the company and encourage other people to do so to grow the local manufacturing sector.