Nigeria’s Enemies will Soon Be Brought to Their Knees, COAS Vows

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has vowed that the enemies of Nigeria would soon be brought to their knees, for peace and stability to be restored across the country.


Oluyede stated this at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Inter-Formation Ball Games 2025, held at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.


The week-long sporting events had 250 athletes who competed in handball, basketball, football and volleyball.


Oluyede vowed that the Nigerian Army would continue to discharge its constitutional responsibilities to the best of its ability, and that the enemies of the country would soon be brought to their knees.


The COAS, who was represented by the academy’s Commandant, Maj. Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, commended the participants for the sportsmanship and team spirit displayed during the games.


He stated that the objectives of enhancing physical fitness and companionship among participants had been achieved.


 Oluyede charged the participants to take the attributes of team spirit, respect, discipline, courage, and esprit-de-corps to their formations and units.


He said: “As an Army, we shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the best of our ability, and with bright prospects that the enemies of our country will soon be brought to their knees.


 “I believe that the Directorate of Army Physical Training has identified talents that can represent the Nigerian Army and the country in ball game events.”


He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Kaduna State, the commandant of the academy, and other officials for their invaluable support.
Oluyede also commended President Bola Tinubu for his untiring support to the Nigerian Army.


The athletes were drawn from 1 Division, 2 Division, 3 Division, 6 Division, 8 Division, 81 Division, 82 Division, Army Headquarters Garrison and the Special Forces Command.


The 1 Division emerged winner of the competition with five golds, Army Headquarters Garrison came 2nd with two golds and 6 Division came 3rd with one gold.

