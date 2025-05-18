Gov Lawal Inaugurates Remodelled Anka General Hospital, Assures Zamfara People of Quality Healthcare Services

Governor Dauda Lawal has again assured the people of Zamfara of his administration’s commitment to ensuring access to quality and affordable healthcare across the state.

The Governor gave the assurance on Saturday while inaugurating the fully renovated and equipped General Hospital Anka.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, listed some of the renovated facilities at the hospital to include the GOPD/Old Admin Block, Male Ward, Female Ward, Pharmacy Block, New Gate Fence, a link corridor connecting the female ward, X-ray, and Theatre Block, and new constructions for Accident and Emergency, Laboratory, Eye and Dental Clinic, and Maternity/Old Lab Ward.

Some others are the Antenatal Care (ANC), Theatre Block, X-ray, New Admin Block, Mosque, MD house, and blocks of Paediatric Wards, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Lawal stated that the renovation of the buildings and the installation of all medical and electrical equipment were completed promptly and by the contract specifications within 12 months.

The Governor said, “the rehabilitation of this hospital began last year and was awarded and executed by an indigenous and highly reputable company.

“The investment has transformed the hospital into a modern healthcare facility with state-of-the-art equipment. This will undoubtedly enhance the quality of medical care for our citizens in Anka and surrounding communities.

“To the people of Anka and surrounding communities, this project is a fulfillment of one of our promises to deliver dividends of democracy and improve the livelihood of citizens.

“We will continue to prioritize development issues, ensuring that our people have access to quality and affordable healthcare, education, agriculture, roads, and other critical infrastructure across the state.

“To the staff and management of General Hospital Anka, I call on you to ensure this facility’s effective management and maintenance. I also urge you to work tirelessly to provide quality healthcare services to our people.”