Gov Aliyu Cracks down on Liquor Sale in Sokoto, Pledges Moral Reforms

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering resolve to eliminate the sale and consumption of liquor and other intoxicants across the state, as part of broader efforts to uphold moral and religious standards.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the newly reconstructed Shagari Jumu’at Mosque at the weekend, Governor Aliyu cited the recent actions of the Sokoto State Hisbah Board, especially the confiscation and destruction of alcohol, as clear evidence of his government’s commitment to fighting social vices.

“I commend the Hisbah Board for its diligent efforts in purging our society of immoral practices,” the governor stated.

He affirmed that the Hisbah Corps would continue its enforcement activities in strict accordance with the law and with full respect for human rights.

Governor Aliyu also called on the public to actively support the Hisbah Board, emphasising that such cooperation would enhance the board’s effectiveness and professionalism.

Highlighting his administration’s investment in religious infrastructure, the governor announced that 63 Jumu’at mosques across the state were under various stages of reconstruction.

He further disclosed that the state government provides monthly allocations to these mosques and offers stipends to Imams, their deputies, and Muazzins.

The governor urged the leadership of the Shagari Jumu’at Mosque to maintain high standards of cleanliness and ensure the proper upkeep of the facility.

“Our administration remains fully committed to implementing projects that have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of our people,” he added.

Also present at the event was former deputy governor, Mr. Mukhtar Shagari, who inaugurated the reconstructed mosque. He praised Governor Aliyu for his infrastructural achievements and expressed deep appreciation for the rebuilding of the historic Shagari Mosque, the birthplace of the esteemed Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi.

Representing the Sultan of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid, commended the mosque renovation initiative, describing it as a noble undertaking that fosters both spiritual enrichment and community development.