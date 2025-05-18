Food Security: Military Pledges Security for Farmers, Farmlands

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has said that its troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces and other security agencies, have sustained their intensified offensive operations in all theatres across the country.

The military also pledged to provide security for farmers and secure farmlands, especially as the rainy season approaches, to provide safe corridors for farmers to return to their farms and contribute their quota to food production and by extension, attainment of food security, as directed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his weekly update on troop operations across all operational theatres yesterday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, also revealed that the military launched several key operations during the week with renewed vigour, aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten communities.

These operations, General Kangye said, are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of farmlands, farmers, and the people, as well as the restoration of peace in affected regions.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is not negotiating issues of national security and the welfare of its personnel, as the troops remain resolute and ever-determined to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity, national interest, and protect citizens from all forms of threats.

In the period under review, 8 to 15 May 2025, troops successfully destroyed several terrorists’ camps, as well as rescued kidnapped victims and rehabilitated civilians affected by the conflict.

General Kangye added that troops also neutralised scores of terrorists and conducted operations in Suleja and Borgu LGA of Niger State, where they arrested two wanted extremist informants and logistics suppliers identified as Zakari Abubakar and Aliyu Musa, and an ammunition courier identified as Rufai Abdullahi in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

He noted that items recovered within the period under review include arms and ammunition, monies, locally fabricated guns, as well as motorcycles.

Other items recovered were pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, mobile phones, and vehicles.

“Our dedicated troops have demonstrated remarkable courage and professionalism in the face of adversity. We are collaborating closely with local and international partners to enhance intelligence-sharing and operational effectiveness. The cooperation of local communities has also been invaluable in our intelligence-gathering efforts. We also appreciate your efforts, as you continue to keep Nigerians and the global community informed of our operational successes through your various media outlets,” he said.

Also, troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over One Hundred and Three Million, Nine Hundred and Nine Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty-Two Naira (N103,909,422.00) during the week.

General Kangye further revealed that troops recovered 68,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 31,166 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 2,250 litres of DPK. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 16 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dugout pits, 19 boats, 34 storage tanks, 79 drums, and 18 illegal refining sites.