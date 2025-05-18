FG Debunks Alleged Plan to Repatriate BEA Scholars

Festus Akanbi

The Federal Ministry of Education yesterday debunked an alleged plan by the federal government to repatriate scholars under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) abroad and reintegrate them into Nigerian universities following the government’s cancellation of the programme.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa had announced the cancellation of the scholarship programme, explaining however, that the cancellation would not affect students who were already running the programme in various countries abroad.



But the parents of the scholars were shocked last Friday when an X account that cloned that of the Federal Scholarship Board of Nigeria, indicated that the education minister, had finalised discussions with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) on the placement of BEA scholars in various institutions abroad into the Nigerian system following the cancellation of the programme.



The report also announced the submission of the report of a six-man committee which recommended the immediate repatriation of the students.

However, in a swift reaction, the education ministry in a statement titled: “Re: False Claim on Return of BEA Scholars to Nigerian Universities,” described the report as false and misleading, advising Nigerians to disregard the information.



The ministry’s statement, which was sent to THISDAY and signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade said at no time did the minister constitute any committee to review the purported plan to withdraw the existing students under the BEA programme.

According to the statement by the ministry, the false report claimed that Alausa, inaugurated a committee to oversee the reintegration of returning BEA scholars into Nigerian universities following the alleged cancellation of the BEA programme.



“The ministry categorically states that no such committee was inaugurated, and no reintegration plan for BEA scholars is in place. The public is advised to disregard this misinformation in its entirety.



“As clearly communicated in the official press release dated 07/05/2025, the federal government has discontinued the BEA Scholarship Programme as part of a strategic policy shift to prioritise and strengthen domestic tertiary education. This decision followed a comprehensive policy review, recognising that all courses previously studied abroad through the BEA are now available—and often of higher quality—within Nigeria’s universities and polytechnics.



“However, the ministry reiterates that all ongoing BEA scholars will continue to receive full government support until the completion of their academic programmes. This includes tuition, stipends, and all approved entitlements.



“The public is strongly advised to rely only on verified information from the Ministry’s official communication channels.”

Meanwhile, some concerned parents have called on the minister to meet with the parents of the affected students, for the two parties to discuss the outstanding allowances of the scholars.