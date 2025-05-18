Atiku Declares Education Most Transformative Force for Personal, National Development

*Says his father was jailed for resisting his enrollment in school

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria and founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Atiku Abubakar, has reaffirmed his belief that education is the most transformative force for personal and national development.



Addressing the graduating Class of 2025 at AUN at the weekend, Atiku described the university as a “world-class citadel of learning” and a legacy that will endure for generations.



Speaking on Deep Dive with Akachukwu, a podcast series produced by AUN’s Communications and Multimedia Design department, Atiku gave a riveting account of his formative years — an upbringing marked by hardship, resilience, and an unwavering hunger for education.

“My father was jailed for resisting my enrollment in school,” he revealed.



“We started from nothing — sitting on the bare ground, writing with our fingers. That’s how far I’ve come.”



Contrary to popular assumptions, Atiku stated that AUN was not a direct response to his childhood struggle. “The AUN story is different,” he said.

“It was the American Peace Corps who taught me in 1961 that truly ignited the vision.”



The podcast paints a vivid picture of a young boy from Jada, Adamawa State, who defied every odd, fought his way through adversity, and rose to establish Africa’s first development university — a testament to sheer willpower and vision.



Earlier, in an emotionally charged mentoring session with the graduating students, Atiku shared deeply personal stories underscoring the values of patience and courage — qualities he described as fundamental to his journey through persecution, trials, and leadership.



“I’ve faced tribulations. I’ve been hunted, but I never wavered,” he declared.



“Patience is not weakness. It is a weapon of the wise. When we resisted military dictatorship, they offered me a governorship without an election — I rejected it. In 1999, I earned it the right way and became Vice President.”



He recounted learning courage from his mentor, the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who faced a death sentence with unflinching bravery. “His blood pressure was normal on the day of his scheduled execution. That’s a soldier. That’s courage,” Atiku said.



In a chilling anecdote, Atiku detailed surviving an assassination attempt in Kaduna. “I hid my wife and children in a wardrobe and stepped forward to confront the attackers. They shot at me but missed. I stood up and demanded, ‘Why did you fire?’ That’s what courage looks like,” he said.



To aspiring entrepreneurs among the graduates, Atiku offered a clear directive: “Build with integrity. Keep your business independent. Don’t rely on government. Avoid unnecessary confrontation, but never compromise your values.”



When asked about writing a memoir, he confirmed plans to publish an in-depth account of his life’s journey—from civil service and business to politics.



Senator Ben Obi, Chairman of AUN’s Board of Trustees, lauded Atiku’s vision and integrity, calling him “a true nationalist” who was instrumental in assembling the formidable team that drove the success of the Obasanjo administration.



Also present was former Governor of Adamawa, Senator Bindow Jibrilla, who reaffirmed Atiku’s commitment to education and national development.

Atiku capped the event with a symbolic gesture — personally decorating 12-year-old global chess prodigy Mary Zira, an Adamawa native discovered at the Queen V Chess Academy. She is now a proud student of AUN Academy.

Two decades since its founding, AUN has never missed a single graduation. And Atiku Abubakar — ever the visionary — has remained a steadfast pillar, ensuring that this beacon of knowledge shines brighter with every passing year.