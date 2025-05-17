Yiaga Africa Opposes Jail Sentence for Not Voting During Elections 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A pro democratic election group in Nigeria, Yiaga Africa, has opposed the bill that will send Nigerians who do not vote during elections to jail.

The said bill conceived as a legislative intervention to address the abysmally low voter turnout, currently is undergoing legislative processes at the National Assembly.

A statement by the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said “Yiaga Africa unequivocally rejects the proposed bill under consideration in the National Assembly seeking to introduce compulsory voting in Nigeria and prescribing a six-month jail term on eligible voters who refuse to vote at elections. ”

According to Itodo, ”While the rationale for the bill is plausible because it aims to address one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s electoral system, the strong-arm approach adopted by the bill is draconian and it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. Indeed, the right to abstain from voting is itself a legitimate form of political expression protected under domestic and international human rights law.

”Voter turnout in Nigeria has fluctuated significantly over the years, reflecting a complex interplay of political and systemic factors that influence electoral participation. In 1979, turnout stood at 34.6 per cent, increasing slightly to 38.9 per cent in 1983 and holding at 35 per cent in 1993,” he explained.

According to Itodo, ”A notable surge occurred in 1999 with a turnout of 52.3 per cent, followed by a peak in 2003, when 69.1 per cent of registered voters participated. However, this upward trend reversed in subsequent elections: 57.5 per cent in 2007, 53.7 per cent in 2011, 43.7 per cent in 2015, 34.7 per cent in 2019, and a historic low of 27.1 per cent in 2023.

”This sharp decline positions Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa with the lowest voter turnout. Democracy thrives on freedom, which includes the choice to participate or abstain from voting. Compulsory voting undermines this democratic freedom and the punitive sanctions for not voting erodes the foundational principles of voluntary democratic engagement.

”The bill in its entirety fails to address the drivers of voter apathy such as distrust in the electoral process, election manipulation and poor governance,” he stressed.

The executive director of Yiaga Africa said that, ”Rather than compel voting, the National Assembly should prioritise electoral reforms that rebuild public trust, improve election integrity, and remove structural and systemic barriers to participation. These include reforms that guarantee mandatory electronic transmission of results, review of the mode of appointments into INEC, early voting, diaspora voting and improved transparency in the management of elections.

”Yiaga Africa believes voter apathy isn’t addressed with imposing punishment for not voting. It can be addressed through trust, electoral justice, and accountability.

”We therefore urge the National Assembly to reject the proposal and channel its legislative efforts towards passing electoral amendments that expand access to voting, guarantee electoral transparency, and protect the political rights of all Nigerians,” Itodo stated.