Yakubu, Enebeli Shine at IGP Squash Finals, Commend Quadri, Jadesola

Sixteen-year-old Yusuf Quadri, a junior champion, shocked the crowd by defeating senior top seeded player, Lanre Abdulrahman in the men’s final of the IGP Squash Contenders Invitational Classics on Thursday in Lagos.

The epic five-round action-packed game ended 11/5, 11/13, 11/9, 6/11 and 7/13 in favour of Quadri.

Top seed Olatunji Jadesola also impressed, overpowering Modupe Faniyi in four sets to clinch the women’s singles title with a scoreline 11/7, 7/11, 11/5 and 11/4.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abubakar Yakubu praised the event, calling it a showcase of squash excellence and a platform for youth development. “We saw the best of squash. The players showed real class, and every moment was truly exciting,” Yakubu said after the finals.

Yakubu, who is also Police Sports Secretary, said the police are committed to nurturing young talents through structured competitions.

“This is our first edition in Lagos. We definitely look forward to hosting more events like this,” he added confidently.

CSP Charity Enebeli, the Chairman, Nigeria Police Squash, described the tournament as successful and commended the athletes’ sportsmanship throughout the competition.

“This is the first time we are having this tournament in Lagos and we’re amazed by the turnout and zeal of these players.

“The Nigeria Police force remain focused and dedicated to producing the best squash players to ever grace the courts. Currently we have some of our officers in top five best-player positions in the country.

“We recorded great results. The players gave their best, and we’re proud of how the event turned out,” Enebeli said.

President of the Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde, expressed delight at the competitiveness, especially among junior players.

“Our young talents proved they belong on this stage. Their performance shows the future of squash is bright.

It’s a good thing that most of the top seeded players didn’t participate, because this win will prepare these young players mentally that they are capable of winning.

“ What the Nigeria Police Force has done by organising this tournament is commendable,” he noted.

Oyerinde thanked the sponsors and emphasised the need for more events to help emerging players grow and shine nationally.

Both Quadri and Jadesola said that they’re proud of their victories and aim to build on their success at the upcoming National Sports Festival in Ogun.

Squash enthusiasts present at the tournament were Sola Adekunle, Chairman Yellow Dot Squash Club, Femi Adeyemo, Captain Dayo Awobokun, and Nollyhood A-list actor, Ramsey Nouah.