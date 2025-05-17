World Agritourism Festival to Bridge Local Food Shortage Gap

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s agricultural sector is facing a crisis, with declining youth participation and a widespread perception that farming is a livelihood of poverty.

This trend continues to discourage talents from engaging with the sector, and consequently worsens pressing food insecurity in the country.

To this end, Chief Executive Officer of XtraLarge Farms and Resort, Dr. Seyi David, reiterated the urgency to make farming more attractive and profitable by inspiring a new generation of farmers as well as bridging gap between age-old traditions of farming and innovative techniques of modern agritech.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, recently ahead of a 90-day World Agritourism Festival, David maintained that a modern and innovative approach to agriculture will significantly improve output in the sector, noting that the upcoming festival will be exploring a blend of tourism, culture, and agriculture to ignite renewed interest in farming.

He said of the festival further, “Farming can be fun, profitable, and honorable. We want to inspire pride in our farmers and showcase agriculture as the future of Nigeria’s economy.

“By integrating tourism, culture, and community engagement, the festival aims to create an ecosystem where farmers are fairly rewarded, food prices stabilise, and Nigeria’s food security is strengthened. The initiative aligns with United Nations sustainable development goals, focusing on job creation, wealth generation, and environmental sustainability.”

Additionally, the Managing Director of the firm, Mrs. Moji David, said the festival seeks to make agriculture appealing through immersive experiences and community involvement, ultimately enabling fair earnings and better market prices for farmers, and minimises reliance on middlemen underpaying producers.

“Urban residents, diaspora Nigerians, and international visitors can participate in farm stays lasting at least three days, engaging in hands-on activities such as planting, harvesting, and animal care.

“Participants will receive certificates of agritourism induction, fostering a global community of passionate farmers,” she added.

Moji informed further that the organisation will be providing free training to over 10,000 Nigerians on sustainable farming practices.