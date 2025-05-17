Wike: FCT Has Renovated 60 Schools 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that more than 60 schools have been renovated by the FCT Administration.

He disclosed this yesterday at the inspection of the A2 to Pai Road project in Gwagwalada Area Council.

He assured that no sector would be neglected by the administration in the provision of critical projects, including health and education.

“I can tell you, no sector will be left abandoned, every sector will be focused on. But again, you know that road networks are essential for development.

“When there are no roads, which school can you attend?

“When there are no roads, which hospital can you visit?

“So, first and foremost, the key thing is that development relies on road networks worldwide,” Wike said.

He affirmed that the enthusiasm by the residents of Gwagwalada Area Council was a pointer that indeed, the Renewed Hope Agenda was at work.

He said, “When we visited Aguma Palace, we saw the enthusiasm of the people there. The market people and residents showed how happy they were. And that is what we have assured Nigerians: that real hope is not just mere talk. It’s something that has come to stay, something that Nigerians will appreciate.

“Now, again, we are in A2 to Pai. You can see that this road, even in a satellite area, has streetlights. I thank God Almighty that we have accomplished this.”