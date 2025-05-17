Tolu Arokodare What, Where Next?

With just few weeks to the end of the football season in Europe, to say that Tolu Arokodare has enjoyed a breakout campaign would just be stating the obvious. With 29-goal involvements-22 goals and seven assists, in 43 matches, it did not come as a surprise that he was crowned the winner of the 2025 Ebony Shoe, awarded to the best player with African roots in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League. With that in the bag, the super Eagles striker is turning attention to winning the league’s Golden Boot. In spite of his achievements on the field of play, his next destination is the big question, as three Bundesliga and several Premier League clubs are lining up for his signature, with Genk already searching for a replacement for the Eagles striker

Super Eagles forward, Tolu Arokodare, was on Monday crowned the winner of the 2025 Ebony Shoe, awarded to the best player with African roots in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League.

Arokodare becomes the sixth Nigerian player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Celestine Babayaro and Paul Onuachu.

The 24-year-old KRC Genk striker succeeds Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and held off stiff competition from teammate Zakaria El Ouahdi, Union SG’s Noah Sadiki and Promise David, and Club Brugge’s midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Arokodare’s stellar performances this season earned him the prestigious accolade.

Across all competitions, he has registered 22 goals and seven assists, underlining his importance to Genk’s attack.

His consistency and match-winning contributions proved decisive in securing the award.

Speaking to Sporza after receiving the trophy, Arokodare expressed pride in the recognition. “It’s a big pat on the back for me, a confirmation that I’ve played a special season. This is my award for those good performances,” he said.

Although Arokodare previously won the Striker of the Year award, he admitted the Ebony Shoe carries even more weight.

“Yes, this is definitely my biggest prize so far. Although I hope that even bigger prizes are coming,” he added.

The Nigerian forward also reflected on what the award means for his career.

“There were a lot of good players nominated, so to come out as the winner is special. I’m proud of myself, the club, my family, my friends, and the fans in Genk. This is not just for me; it’s for Nigeria too.

“I want to keep going up and that can be in any competition. If I keep working hard, I will get the chances I deserve. But I am happy that my name is in the history books,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Arokodare is reportedly on the brink of leaving Belgian side, Racing Genk, following a standout season in the Jupiler Pro League.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Nigerian striker and Genk have reached a gentleman’s agreement that will allow him to depart during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arokodare’s form has attracted serious interest from several European heavyweights, including Bundesliga teams Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, while multiple Premier League clubs are also said to be monitoring the 24-year-old closely.

With 20 league goals, he currently sits second on the Belgian top-flight scoring chart, just one behind Sint-Truidense’s Adriano Bertaccini, with two games remaining to potentially claim the Golden Boot.

Dortmund are planning to bolster their strike force to complement the efforts of Serhou Guirassy, and the hierarchy sees Arokodare as suitable for the club’s attacking profile.

Arokodare, who joined Genk from French side Amiens in January 2023 is currently contracted to be at the club until the summer of 2027, though the Belgian outfit is reportedly open to selling the striker with the right valuation.

It remains to be seen where Arokodare will be playing next season, although he has admitted that a move to the Premier League is a dream he hopes to realise.

Interestingly, Arokodare is setting his sights on finishing the season as top scorer in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The KRC Genk forward is currently second on the goalscorers’ chart with 20 goals, just one behind Sint-Truiden’s Adriano Bertaccini, who leads with 21.

His goals helped Genk top the regular season standings before their campaign stumbled in the championship play-offs.

While acknowledging that the team has hit a rough patch in recent games, but is confident that their overall quality and performance throughout the season will not be defined by recent results.

“Individually, I think I’ve had a pretty good season, better than last year, but I still believe I can do more.

“There are two games left, and I’m going to push for the Golden Boot. That’s the goal,” he said.

He also paid tribute to his teammates, highlighting their collective effort in making the season a success.

“As a team, we’ve had a solid season overall. The last few matches haven’t been great, but that doesn’t take away from the hard work and quality we’ve shown. It doesn’t define who we are,” he said.