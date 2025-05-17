Tinubu, Jonathan, Gowon, Mutfwang, Others Eulogise Prof. Lar at 90

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, one-time Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, among others have eulogised Prof. Mary Lar on her 90th birthday and book launch titled: ‘Walking with my Best Friend’.

Lar is the wife of the pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the first civilian governor of old Plateau State, late Chief Solomon Lar.

Speaking at the event in Abuja through Senator Simon Lalong, President Tinubu eulogised the virtues of Prof. Lar for her great virtues and for being a source of inspiration to her female folks, describing her as a “woman of virtue, grace, and quiet strength.”

“At 90, Her Excellency remains a symbol of dignity and devotion. As one of the first female professors from northern Nigeria, she has inspired generations of women and girls across the nation.

“Many of her students are here today, continuing to apply her lessons for the good of society,” Tinubu said.

Former President Jonathan described Prof. Lar as an Amazon who has greatly impacted society.

He said, “You are a great Amazon who has diligently served your nation in various capacities to the best of your abilities.

“Your journey has been one of breaking barriers, nurturing minds and serving Nigeria and humanity with unwavering commitment, for which God has shown you mercy with long life in good health.

“As a mother and First Lady, you played a critical role in nurturing many citizens and supporting your late husband, Solomon Lar, to achieve tremendous success while serving as the first civilian governor of Plateau State.

“As an academic, you shaped generations of students, instilling in them the values of excellence and integrity. As a diplomat, you represented our nation with grace and distinction, fostering international goodwill and understanding.

“Even in old age, you have continued to serve as a diligent community leader, a beacon of hope for a greater future built on solid education, women empowerment, and social Justice.”

Former Head of State, Gen. Gowon recalled the warm reception he received from Prof. Lar and her husband upon returning from exile.

“She is a most deserving and honoured icon, a loving wife to a political titan,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang praised Prof. Lar, saying “You are a mother in every sense” and an achiever whose support and counsel have been invaluable.

“She epitomises the value of educating the girl-child, adding value to her family and society,” he said.

He also recalled Prof. Lar’s role as a pillar of strength alongside her late husband, Chief Solomon Lar, who was a key figure in Nigeria’s politics.

He made a donation of N50 million for the book.

In his goodwill message, former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, described the celebrant as “humanity personified” and a lover of God. Quoting Psalm 91:16, he attributed her long life to her prayers for those in authority.

“Goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life,” he said.