Sodiq Ishola: Talent Not Enough to Succeed in Music Industry

Sodiq Badmus Ishola is not your average rapper; he’s a street-bred storyteller with a lyrical instinct and an uncompromising sense of integrity. Born in the late 1990s and raised in the musically rich neighbourhood of Surulere, Lagos, Ishola, also known as Ziro Kingin, found his voice in the corridors of adolescence, kicking off his music journey as early as 14. He speaks with Tosin Clegg about growing up and his journey in the industry so far

Growing up in Surulere must have had a huge impact on your style. How did the environment shape your music?

Surulere raised me, rolling out from the slang to the street philosophies. Everything I rap about is real. I saw struggle early, and I also saw resilience. That blend shaped the way I write. I learned to speak both the language of pain and of hope. That’s why I rap in both Yoruba and English, as it’s how we survive here.

You dropped your first mixtape at just 14. What inspired you at that age to start making music?

I saw what my people were going through. The older boys were either getting locked up or hustling to feed their families. I wanted to be a voice. Hustle was my way of showing that even at 14, I understood the streets. I recorded it with small resources, but the heart was there. The streets of Surulere felt it, and that was all I needed to keep going.

What are some of the hardest lessons you’ve learned about the industry?

The biggest lesson? Talent is not enough. The industry is about timing, management, politics, and loyalty, or the lack of it. I’ve shot videos that never got released. I’ve had tracks buried because of label issues. But I’ve also stayed grounded. I refuse to play dirty or chase clout. That’s why people respect me, even in silence. If you’re real, you know there’s space for everyone. My journey is different. I’m not in a rush to be viral. I’m building something solid that will outlive trends. I believe when it’s my time, it will be undeniable.

You’re currently working on a movie project, can you tell us more about it?

It’s still under wraps for now, but I can say it’s a deep story rooted in the realities of the Lagos youth. I’m not just acting, I’m involved in the soundtrack and the creative direction. It’s another way of telling my story, off the mic. But I also want people to know that the music never left me. I’ve been recording, building, and reflecting. A new project is coming that is raw, reflective, and street-approved. No release date yet, but when it drops, they will know ZIRO KINGIN is back for real.

As an indigenous rapper blending Yoruba and English, what does authenticity mean to you?

Authenticity is doing you and not what the industry wants. It’s speaking your truth in your own language. Yoruba is not just my mother tongue, it’s my rhythm, my soul. I don’t chase global but chase viable connections. But I want to be remembered as the guy who stayed real, no matter what. A voice for the streets, a student of life, and an artist who never sold his soul. That’s the legacy I’m building.