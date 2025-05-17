Our Saint, Patricia Okereke Has Transitioned

Emmanuel and Emeka Onwubiko





May 1st 2025, is a landmark date for the family of Late Mazi Cyprian Osonduagwuike Okorieocha Onwubiko of Ndiuche-Etiti Arondizuogu because of the transition to eternal glory of the first daughter of my Parents, Mrs. Patricia Okereke, who bore the name Patricia Onwubiko before she got married to late Mazi Godday Okereke of Ndiuche Ochie-uno.

Patty’s passage has brought heavy pains to our hearts as a family. Her departure is one of the most devastating disasters to have happened to us, even as the departure of our Dad was painful, but that of Patricia is uniquely painful because of her very tender age before her departure which is 61. Our Dad left us for the World beyond and for God’s kingdom at the ripe age of 90 or thereabout. If you wonder why we are so pained that our eldest sister has transitioned to eternity, it is precisely because of her formidable and unifying roles in our entire extended family.

As aforementioned, we missed her because of the stabilising roles she played in the family. She wasn’t the firstborn born but she had this phenomenal charisma and qualitative attributes of a terrific leader that no one else in our family has. A void in the leadership of the family presented a great challenge, but Mrs. Patricia Okereke nee Onwubiko summoned courage to confront and always encourage each of us in our family to fly the flag of peace, unity and collective progress as our motto. She was our second Mother.

As can be attested by all, our late eldest sister Patricia troubled no one and was often very quiet but spoke out loudly when things weren’t going on well in our family, especially if there were red flags of internal schism and disunity. She was a peacemaker.

Patricia Okereke’s peaceful nature reminds us of Saint Paul’s affirmation on Jesus Christ when he noted thus: “He is our peace, who made the two groups one and destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility” (Ephesians 2:14). Through His death on the cross, Jesus made peace between us and God—and between people. Peacemaking is not a small part of the gospel—it is at the center of Christ’s mission.

Peacemakers, in the words of Saint Paul, are called children of God because they reflect His character. God is a God of peace (Romans 15:33). From creation to new creation, God’s work is about healing, restoring, and reconciling. When we work for peace, we act like members of His family. Peacemaking is never easy. It costs us something—comfort, pride, and sometimes even safety.

Jesus, the Prince of Peace, as we know, was crucified. The reality is that true peace often leads us to the cross. As one disciple said, “When Christ calls a man, He bids him come and die.” Peacemakers may carry hidden wounds, but they also carry sacred strength. No doubt, peace is a strong quality that cements relationship and togetherness in every family confronting internal conflicts.

The Onwubiko’s family of Ndiuche-Etiti, Arondizuogu in Onuimo LGA as followers of Christ, we acknowledge that we are called to healing divisions in the Church, bridging gaps in society.

Since the departure of our Dad over a decade ago, Patricia was the person who made her presence felt around our mother: Mrs. Gladys Caroline Adaudensi Onwubiko. Our Mother is well over 80 and this made the job of often caring for her wellbeing and welfare a huge task which my late eldest sister Mrs. Patricia Okereke bore with equanimity, joy and happiness.

She lived in Aba but once in a short while, our Mother is often transported to stay for few weeks with her for intensive medicare. Patricia Okereke provided succour to our mother and she often provided quality counselling to our mother on how to strictly take her medication as directed by the doctors. She was the teacher, the doctor literally, and the comforter of our mother.

And if you know how profound is my affection for my mother, you will then know how I valued the services that Patricia rendered to our mother. She buys her foodstuffs and importantly, Patricia often buys her OKPOROKO (Stockfish) that is highly valued by my people in Arondizuogu and Aba is one huge market for OKPOROKO imported from Europe.

Patricia practically trained all of us, her younger ones and most importantly, her house was a steady refuge for most of us, her siblings who spend quality times holidaying in Aba.

Her husband often gives us money when we are travelling back after vacationing in his house. Her husband was a twin: two boys. Incidentally, her husband passed on few years back even as his twin brother just died a few weeks back before the transition of our own blood sister.

I have never cried in my life the way I did upon beholding her remains at the Abuja hospital whereby she died at age 61 after a very brief illness. I was inconsolable because losing Patricia is massively painful. She was my most dependable confidant and she provided quality counselling on how to build my home and often insisted that I should love my wife and my children particularly because my wife, Ugochi has this fondness for my mother. Patricia knew how I love our mother so she often told me to love my wife giving the way she cares for our mother. Patricia since we were kids in Aba and Kafanchan just as she stood as a living saint for us. She made sure we her younger ones did our chores and become clean, neat and intelligent children. Our Parents were visionaries to have named her Patricia after that phenomenal Italian Saint Patricia.

Saint Patricia, the niece of Emperor Constantine, was born in Constantinople in the year 30 of the Christian era. Brought up in the imperial court and trained in the Christian religion by a pious lady named Aglaia (now Blessed), she took the vow of virginity at an early age, and to remain faithful to her vow, she fled from her paternal home. With the faithful Aglaia as a companion, she sailed to Rome, where Pope Liberius bestowed upon her the veil of Christ’s Bride.

At the death of her father, she returned to Constantinople, where she renounced all her worldly possessions, distributing her wealth to the poor. Patricia then embarked with her companion on a ship bound for the Holy Land in order to visit the places sanctified by Our Lord. During the voyage, they were overtaken by a violent storm that carried the vessel in the opposite direction, as far away as Naples, Italy. There they landed and took refuge on a rock near the bay, afterward called Castel del’ovo. After a few months of penitential life, she fell ill and died a saintly death at the age of 21. Whereas her patron Saint so young, our own living Saint Patricia Okereke died at 61 which to us is considered too young.

She, Saint Patricia, was buried at the Church dedicated to the Martyr Saints Nicandro and Marciano, thereby remaining with her spiritual daughters, the Patrician Sisters. In 1864 the sisters brought her remains to the Monastery of St. Gregorio Armeno when their convent was suppressed.

St. Patricia is today venerated by numerous devout pilgrims who reverently kneel before those sacred remains and frequently witness a wonderful miracle – the liquefying of her blood which flowed from her mouth almost 600 hundred years after her death. Legend has it that one of her teeth had been pulled by a zealous knight in 1214 and blood flowed from the empty socket.

The miracle has been repeated for 12 centuries. Not only every year on her feast day, August 25, but frequently in the presence of pious pilgrims who come to pray.

Ecclesiastical authorities and scientists have investigated the phenomenon more than once, and have come to the conclusion that the liquefaction cannot be explained by science and, therefore, is a real miracle.

In Naples, every Tuesday is dedicated to St. Patricia. The Sister Adorers of the Blessed Sacrament of her order are in charge of her shrine.

Our own living Saint who just passed on, manifested saintly lifestyles and was often prayerful and in her attitudes she tried to be upright, even though as an imperfect human being she had her own faultlines.

But one thing you can never find lacking in her is her quietness. Just few minutes before she passed on, she was peaceful and at rest with her God. She was praying until she breathed her last. Patricia loved her children so much so that she ensured that they are all educated up to university level. Her children are all university graduates, just as she had grandchildren.

Emeka Onwubiko our last born also paid glowing tribute to our late eldest sister, Mrs. Patricia Okereke. Emeka lives in Australia but often kept in touch throughout the period of Patricia’s hospitalisation in Abuja and whilst she recovered living in my immediate elder Sister’s, Franka Onwubiko’s place.

Hear him: On the first of May, I lost my beloved sister Patricia, whom I fondly called ( Aunty Patty), a moment that shattered my heart and left an irreplaceable void in our family. It was early morning in Nigeria, and I was at work when I received the heartbreaking news. Patricia was not just my sister; she was a beacon of hope, love, and strength for our family. Her simplicity and strength of character were among the many attributes that made her truly special.

Patricia lived her life with a profound love for God, embracing her faith with vigor. She was known as an apostle of truth, often speaking openly about her beliefs and encouraging those around her to seek honesty and integrity in their lives. This honesty was a reflection of her character; she valued truth above all else and instilled that value in everyone she met. Her faith guided her to make choices that were not only beneficial to her but also uplifting for those around her.

As the breadwinner of our family, Patricia took it upon herself to support us in more ways than one. She worked diligently and selflessly to provide for us, ensuring that we had access to education and opportunities. Throughout my tertiary education, she stood by me, not just as a sister, but as a mentor and guide. Her encouragement and belief in my potential have left an indelible mark on my life. She sacrificed her own desires to ensure that I could focus on my studies and pursue my dreams.

Remarkably, Patricia had a heart of gold. She opened her home and her heart to children who were not her own, taking them in and nurturing them as if they were family. This selfless act of kindness reflects her deep compassion and willingness to help those in need, showcasing her belief that love knows no boundaries. She created an environment of love and support that transformed the lives of many children, instilling in them the values she cherished.

In remembering Patricia, I celebrate her simplicity, her unwavering faith, and her remarkable ability to make a difference in the lives of others. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy of love and kindness continues to inspire me. Her dedication to family and truth will forever remain in my heart, reminding me of the strength and love that she embodied. As I navigate life without her, I hold on to the lessons she taught me, striving to honour her memory in all that I do.

We will conclude by affirming that we will always love you; Nneoma, Adannnem, and God be with you and rest in the Lord. Amen. Go thee in peace, our dearest living Saint, Patricia Okereke.

*Emmanuel/Emeka Onwubiko Wrote In From Abuja.