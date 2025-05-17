NiMet, NAPTIP Agree to Promote Climate Change Awareness

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote climate change awareness and reduce vulnerability in forms of human trafficking.

Speaking at the MoU signing in Abuja, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, said the agency is willing and able to provide early warnings that will enable vulnerable communities to prepare when climate disaster occurs.

Anosike in a statement yesterday, noted that it is unfortunate that increased vulnerability to human trafficking as a result of the effects of climate change is still not sufficiently acknowledged.

However, the partnership with NAPTIP he added is part of the agency’s collaborative efforts to disseminate weather and climate information to vulnerable communities to enable adequate preparedness for climate extremes.

Responding, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, said that NAPTIP’s partnership with NiMet would help to reduce the impact of climate change on people.

Bello said it is critical that both agencies create awareness across the country so they can both reduce distress migration arising from climate disasters such as floods.

Under the terms of the MoU, NiMet is to provide climate and weather-related information and advisory, including early warning on extreme weather events, seasonal climate outlook and vulnerability assessment, offering expertise in interpreting meteorological data to assist in planning, executing anti-trafficking initiatives, provide climate risk assessment to help NAPTIP identify high-risk areas where displacement may lead to trafficking, and provide a climate vulnerability map that NAPTIP can integrate into its risk assessment.