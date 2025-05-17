Lottery: Licences Granted by Defunct NLRC Remain Valid in FCT

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a bold move to streamline and invigorate the gaming industry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Director General of the newly established FCT Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT-LRO), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, has declared that licences granted by the defunct National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) still remained valid in the FCT until their expiry dates.

Gbajabiamila, made this declaration during the official launch of a new office for the FCT-LRO in Abuja this week.

He also frowned at the decision of Google Ads to exclude operators not authorised by Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority from advertising online, which Google had promised to reverse.

He also announced the LRO’s readiness to begin full regulatory oversight of all lottery and gaming operations within the FCT and urged operators to begin submitting applications for new licenses.

He explained that the FCT-LRO came to effect following a recent Supreme Court’s judgment in the AG Lagos & Ors vs AG Federation & Anor SC/1/2008, which clarified that the FCT has the constitutional right to regulate gaming and lottery activities within its boundaries.

He noted that Google Ads had made explanations to his office and has promised to remove such restrictions, adding that the Supreme Court did not impose any restrictions on online operations by any licensee.

Gbajabiamila, therefore, promised a regulatory environment that is built on clarity, stability, and global best practices.

According to him, the aims of the FCT-LRO included unlocking the economic potential of the gaming sector, boosting investors’ confidence and increasing internally generated revenue (IGR) for the FCT.

He said, “Our top priorities include collaboration with the Office of the FCT Minister and the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) to ensure proper oversight, fair practices, and prompt revenue remittance.”

He also reassured operators that all licenses previously issued to them by the now-defunct NLRC remained valid until their expiration dates, adding that the renewal fees also remained the same under the new FCT-LRO.

Also speaking at the event, Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Mr. Michael Ango, praised the initiative as a strategic tool for economic growth, which also aligned with the broader vision of the Minister of FCT, Mr. Nyeson Wike, to transform Abuja into a world-class capital.

Ango said, “Abuja is fast emerging as a major tourist and leisure destination. The gaming sector is a vital piece of that puzzle, with huge potential to attract investment, create jobs, and boost economic activity.”

He emphasised that the collaboration between the IRS and the FCT-LRO would ensure efficient revenue generation and foster a responsible gaming environment that benefits both operators and residents.

With this development, the FCT is staking its claim as a serious player in Nigeria’s gaming industry, determined to regulate, grow and profit from a sector long marked by inconsistency and underutilised potential.