Kano Non-Indigenes Group Slams Gov Yusuf over Alleged Marginalisation

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A group representing non indigenes resident in Kano State has accused the state government of marginalisation, citing neglect of their basic needs and exclusion from governance.

The Kano Non-Indigenous Youths Assembly (KNIYA), made the declaration during its first General Assembly for the year 2025 held in Kano.

In a communique signed by the group’s leader, Usman Abdullahi, stated that despite non indigenes delivering a significant bloc of votes to Governor Yusuf, they have been alienated from enjoying the dividends of democracy.

“We gave our votes to the NNPP during the last elections and true to their character, they have succeeded in alienating the non-indigenous group, most of whom are bona-fide citizens having been born in Kano.

“According to the Nigerian constitution, every citizen of the country is free to live and work anywhere within the geographical location of Nigeria and be treated equally like every other citizen.”

The communique added, “The government of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, rather than consolidating on the progress made by previous administrations, has embarked on a retrogressive trajectory. From reckless demolitions that displaced thousands of traders and small business owners, to poor handling of state resources, lack of infrastructural development, and an alarming rise in insecurity.

“The NNPP-led administration has failed woefully on all fronts. This failure, we assert, is not just unprecedented but unmitigated. Kano State has been taken ten steps backward, and her citizens are the ultimate victims.”

The group commended the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as bold reforms and decisive leadership “which is gradually reshaping the nation’s economic and governance architecture.”