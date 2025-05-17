Former CPC Leaders Reaffirm Support for Tinubu

Adedayo Adejobi



In a show of unity and resolve, the majority stakeholders of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have publicly reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At a well-attended press conference, the former CPC members, who were instrumental in the 2013 merger that birthed the APC, issued a clear and emphatic message: “We are here, standing tall, standing proud, and standing firm within the party we helped to build.”

Addressing speculation and rumours suggesting disunity or a possible exit from the APC, the stakeholders declared such notions false and unfounded. “We have not left the APC. We remain part and parcel of the APC family,” they stated, adding that their identity and commitment to the party’s founding principles remain intact.

The group recalled the crucial role CPC played—alongside other political forces like ACN, ANPP, APGA, DPP, and nPDP—in forging a united front that defeated an incumbent government in 2015. That coalition, they said, was driven by patriotism, sacrifice, and a vision for national unity.

Expressing strong support for President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, the former CPC stakeholders urged Nigerians to remain patient amid ongoing reforms.

“The foundation being laid today will lead to a more prosperous and secure future,” they said, applauding the President’s bold leadership.

To aggrieved members within the APC, the group extended a hand of reconciliation. “True loyalty is tested in times of travail,” they remarked, encouraging the use of party structures and constitutional mechanisms to address disputes rather than actions that could weaken the party.

The stakeholders also paid tribute to former legislators who once carried the CPC banner, acknowledging their continued support as a testament to the party’s enduring legacy.

The group emphasised their collective voice of conviction and optimism. “Our commitment is unshaken, our faith is renewed, and our hope for a better Nigeria under this administration remains high.”

They called on the press to carry their message across the nation: “The former CPC stands tall, proud, and firmly rooted in the APC family and the service of our dear country, Nigeria.”