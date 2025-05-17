FG, Abia, Health Sector Stakeholders Hail Outcome of SARMAAN Project on Using Azithromycin to Checkmate Child Mortality

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Federal and Abia State Governments have welcomed the outcome of a health intervention project carried out at Umunneochi Local Government Area which led to reduction in child mortality following the mass administration of Azithromycin on children.

Stakeholders in the health sector have equally expressed their excitement over the success of the project, tagged Safety and Anti-microbial Resistance of Mass Administration of Azithromycin (SARMAAN).

According to UNICEF data, Nigeria’s child mortality rate presently stands at 69 deaths per 1,000 live births, with the under-five mortality rate posting an estimated 107 deaths per 1,000 live births.



But at the conclusion of the SARMAAN project in Abia State, healthcare stakeholders were able to establish the efficacy of Azithromycin in mitigating child mortality hence the need to incorporate it into the healthcare system.



In the course of the project carried out at Umunneochi Local Government of Abia, over 40,000 children between one and 11 months were given Azithromycin for over two years at an interval of six months.



Speaking at the close out ceremony of the project held in Umuahia, the Abia State Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, declared that the SARMAAN project has recorded “remarkable achievements”.



“I am pleased to report that SARMAAN has achieved remarkable success,” he said, adding, “we have demonstrated that the mass administration of Azithromycin to infants can be integrated into our existing health systems in a safe, acceptable, and scalable manner.”



Uche, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeyinwa Uma Kalu, stated that Abia had embraced the SARMAAN project in recognition of the fact that “early childhood mortality remains a significant challenge in Nigeria, with rates that demand urgent and innovative solutions.”



The project, which is in its pilot phase was implemented from 22 to 2024 across 52 local governments in six state, namely Umunneochi LG in Abia, Ikono LG, Akwa Ibom, Kura LG, Kano, Wamakko LG, Sokoto, and all LGs in Kebbi and Jigawa.



With funding by the Gates Foundation, the large-scale implementation was carried out through a collaborative partnership involving government agencies and nongovernmental organisations. These include the Department of Family Health in the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Sightsavers, which spearheaded the implementation, e-Health Africa, Corona Management Systems, Speak Up Africa, among others.



All the implementing partners spoke glowingly of the impactful outcome of the SARMAAN project, which “has become a promising model in the global efforts to reduce child mortality.”



Deputy Director, Child Survival, FMoH, Dr. Oluseyi Omokore, said that the ministry, which was at the driving seat of the SARMAAN implementation, would continue to do everything needed to reduce child mortality.



He noted that Azithromycin has been used to prevent some childhood diseases, adding that it is evident that the drug has been used to prevent child mortality in Abia as “under five mortality has actually reduced”.



Omokore commended Abia for adopting other interventions that have all contributed in improved healthcare delivery services and overall well-being of the people.



The Country Director, Sightsavers, Professor Joy Shu’aibu, who was represented by the Coordinator, Trachoma, SARMAAN and Co-investigator, Dr. Teyil Wamyil-Mshelia, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the SARMAAN project in Abia.



She noted that the implementation of the SARMAAN has showed that mass administration of Azithromycin did not lead to high levels of antimicrobial resistance and proven to have good safety profile.



Wamyil-Msheli called on partners, and governments at local, state and federal levels to ensure the availability of Azithromycin for every child in order to sustain efforts aimed at reducing child mortality.



She commended Abia for having a strong health delivery system and structure, where interventions can effectively be implemented.



In her remarks, the Special Adviser to Abia Governor on Health, Dr. Ngozi Azodo, described the SARMAAN project as “an ambitious initiative”, adding that the results “are truly inspiring”.



She stated that the project has not only achieved its aim of mitigating child mortality in Abia but has also left a positive impact on the healthcare delivery system in the state.



“Beyond the numbers, SARMAAN has left a lasting legacy. It has strengthened our health system’s capacity, equipping our workforce with the skills and knowledge needed for future child survival campaigns,” Azodo said.