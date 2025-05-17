Experts Deliver Strategies for Resilient Businesses at EDGE Conference 

Business leaders and experts have discussed various pathways and strategies towards building resilient and profitable businesses in Nigeria.

This was during the Entrepreneurship Development and Growth Excellence (EDGE) conference, organized by Junior Chamber International, JCI Lekki Royale, recently.

JCI is a foremost global network of young leaders creating leadership development opportunities for members with presence in over 116 countries and 110 years in existence.

The two-day hybrid conference drew over 400 in-person attendees in Lagos and more than 700 virtual participants, featuring high-impact sessions around leadership, finance, marketing and digital transformation.

Speaking at the event themed, ‘Building Resilient & Profitable Businesses: From Startup to Scale’, JCI Lekki Royale President Dr. Hassan Ismail, noted: “EDGE is not just a conference—it’s a commitment to transforming entrepreneurial mindsets. We believe that young people, when empowered with the right tools and knowledge, can build businesses that not only survive, but thrive.”

The keynote speaker/CEO of Common Sense Group, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, pointed out the importance of financial literacy and values-based leadership.

“You don’t build a sustainable business by chasing trends—you build it by applying principles that work across generations,” he said.

He also urged entrepreneurs to adopt personal discipline, long-term thinking, and intentional mentorship as foundations for growth.

On his part, the CEO of Caladium Consulting, Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye, inspired the audience with actionable strategies.

He said: “Building a resilient business is not about doing what everyone does but doing something differently.”

Speaking also at the event is JCI Senator Adetola Akinola, who advised investors not to build businesses around themselves, but structures in place.

JCI Senator Ibraheem Tiamiyu, who handled the session on strategies for customer acquisition and retention, tasked participants on a positive and memorable first impression to retain clients.

A highlight of the event was a business pitch competition, which saw three entrepreneurs received EDGE Business Seed Grants following a tight competition among 10 finalists.

The finalists presented innovative ideas across industries including technology, fashion, food and sustainability, with winners selected based on impact potential, feasibility and clarity of vision.

Other speakers at the event included Mr. Kingsley Ifoga, General Manager of Baker Industries Ltd; Mr. Bright UK Ukwenga, CEO of Scribe Tribe Africa; Mrs. Julie Obi, CEO of Djulies Place; Dr. Timothy Aluko, Director, 2025 Projects and Programmes; and Mr. Uche Ugbor, GMD of Ark Technologies Group.

Participants praised the event for its relevance and execution, describing the sessions as eye-opening, with real-life business cases and tools they could immediately apply.

The conference concluded with plans for launching the EDGE Alumni Network, a monthly webinar series, and continued business development support for outstanding participants.