Epic Drama ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’ Wins Best Indigenous Film

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’, a contemporary epic drama that explores the strength and resilience of African women in their communities, has emerged Best Indigenous Film at the 15th edition of the Eko International Film Festival (EIFF).

At an evening that witnessed the beauty and vibrant celebration of cinematic storytelling and cultural heritage, ‘The Legend of The Vagabond Queen of Lagos’, and ‘T‘egbon T‘aburo’ (Siblings), emerged Best Nigerian Feature Film, and Best Nigerian Short Film, respectively.

Held May 5 – 9, 2025, this year’s edition featured a diverse selection of works, including feature films, short films, fiction, documentaries, indigenous films and animations. ‘Adunni Ogidan Bírin’, won the Best Indigenous Film category, showcasing its gripping storyline.

Owing to its delivery in both Yoruba and English, the title stood out among other notable films, demonstrating the power of local storytelling, cultural representation, and highlighting the film’s impact and the creative efforts of its makers.

The title follows the story of Adunni, a courageous woman-fighter who finds herself trapped in a land oppressed by a ruthless King. Fearless and fuelled by an unyielding desire to free her people, she rises up to lead a fight and challenge a system built on fear and corruption.

Produced by Funmi Ogidan-Bello and directed by Yemi Amodu, the film still showing in cinemas nationwide features a sterling cast of actors and talented thespian, including Adebayo Salami, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Muyiwa Adegoke, Keppy Ekpenyong, among other performers.

The prestigious Lagos-based Eko International Film Festival (EIFF) aims to promote cinematic storytelling and cross cultural networking by bringing together filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and industry professionals for a wide range of events.

Speaking shortly after the award, the producer, Funmi Ogidan-Bello, described the recognition as both humbling and deeply affirming, adding that “It means that the heart and heritage we poured into telling an authentic Nigerian story in our mother tongue has not only resonated with audiences but has also been recognised at a prestigious level.”