Edo Communities Urge Deputy Governor to Intervene in Reclaiming Seized Oil Wells

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Sokonba Communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Areas of the Edo State, have pleaded with the state deputy governor, Mr. Dennis Idahosafrom, to expedite action on reclaiming and getting full benefits of oil wells located within their communities which they alleged have been seized by Seplat PLC and other oil companies.

Chairman of the communities, Godfrey Ogbonmwan, stated this when he presented documents relating to their request to the deputy governor during a courtesy visit to his office in Government House Benin City, yesterday.

In a related development, the Mr. Idahosa, yesterday, told Christians to expect success stories from the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo because of the resolve to keep true to the campaign promises of using good governance to promote the kingdom of God.

The deputy governor who stated this while playing host to the Parish Priest, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nomayo Street, Rev. Fr. Raphael Anojie, said the body of Christ had a good story to tell based on the ability of the Christian community to produce the present governor and his deputy.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Friday Aghedo, Anojie was accompanied by members of the Parish Church Council (PCC), and selected landlords of the street, in a courtesy visit.

Idahosa noted that the governor and himself were not nominal but practicing Christians who were out to do the body of Christ proud in Edo State.

He requested prayers and support from the Christians, the church and the people of the state to be able to finish well as the administration was poised to ensure good governance and adherence to the rule of law in society.

Idahosa maintained that the body of Christ in Edo State would be strengthened under the present administration of Okpebholo, who is bent on creating success stories in every facet of the society.

The deputy governor promised to give feedback to his principal based on areas of needs of the Holy Trinity Catholic community, adding that he would be with them at their upcoming “Feast Day” on June 15.

Reverend. Fr. Anojie who earlier commended the deputy governor for fulfilling his campaign commitment to the church, presented him with a customised card on behalf of the church.

He observed that the visitation to the office of the deputy governor was divine for both the church, which is 40 years in existence and its host community, Nomayo Street, which is in dire need of road rehabilitation.

He stated that true to the traditional role of the church which acts as the vanguard and voice for the people, the Holy Trinity Catholic Church is about to build a cottage school for learning and empowerment of children within the community.

He thanked Hon. Idahosa and his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their commitment to the development of the state.