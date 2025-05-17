Depression Rising Among Tertiary Students in Lagos, Govt Cries Out 

Segun James

Lagos State government has expressed concern over depression becoming more prevalent among students of state-owned tertiary institutions.

The government lamented that 22.5 per cent of Lagos State University (LASU) and 21.6 per cent of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) students were on the verge of committing suicide.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, made the disclosure during ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year of the second term in office of the governor held at Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

Finnih explained that the discovery was made almost four years ago and that an agency was working towards addressing the disturbing trends.

She added that out of 17 goals on SDGs, the Lagos government is focusing on 10 which include, no poverty, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, responsible consumption, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnership for the goals.

Finnih said, “Students across Nigerian tertiary institutions face stresses from academic pressures, social isolation, adjustment to university life, etc.

“A research on students in Lagos State University (LASU) and Lagos State Polytechnic revealed the prevalence of depression and suicidal ideation being ~22.5 per cent and 21.6 per cent respectively.”

She added, “The ofﬁce is working with LASU, LASUCOM and other tertiary institutions in Lagos towards creating permanent centres for counselling of identiﬁed students.”

Finnih who stated that 10 per cent of Lagosians live in signiﬁcantly undeserved and hard-to-reach communities, added, “Over 1,200 women in the five divisions of the state have been empowered with ﬁnancial literacy training. The ofﬁce has completed the needs assessment survey in five underserved communities.”

She further stated that the Sustainability Summit of the state is scheduled for September, designed to bring together all captains of industry and stakeholders to discuss sustainability, CSR and ESG.