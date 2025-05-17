Coalition Demands Review of Katsina Security Strategies to Tackle Renewed Attacks



Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the Katsina State Government to review its current security strategies in order to tackle what it termed renewed bandits’ attacks in the southern region of the state.

The coalition also called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency deploy more security personnel to the state’s frontline local government areas and establish a permanent military base in the southern part of the state.

At a press conference yesterday titled: ‘Renewed Bandit Attacks in Southern Katsina: A Wake-up Call for Immediate and Decisive Action’, the state Coordinator of the CNG demanded immediate review of the security strategies.

He said the Governor Dikko Umar Radda-led state government should adopt a community-driven approach that empowers locals, vigilantes and traditional institutions in the state to address the security challenges in the state.

He explained that the spate of deadly attacks by armed bandits on health facilities and communities in Sabuwa, Kankara, Faskari, Funtua and other local governments in the southern region of the state need urgent attention and robust approach.

He added that residents in villages and communities in the southern region of the state were living in fear due to the nefarious activities of the bandits, adding that the tragic development was affecting economic development of the state.

Kabir said, “We wish to express our deep concern and strong condemnation over the renewed spate of deadly attacks by armed bandits across parts of Southern Katsina, particularly in Funtua, Sabuwa, Kankara and Faskari local government areas.

“We call on the Katsina State Government to review its current security strategy and adopt a more localised, community-driven approach that empowers vigilantes and traditional institutions.

“The federal government must as a matter of urgency deploy additional security personnel and logistics to the frontline areas and consider the establishment of a permanent military base in Southern Katsina.”

He called on security agencies in the state to intensify surveillance, intelligence gathering and rapid response measures in the affected frontline local governments.