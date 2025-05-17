Bright Chimezie Vibes to Davido’s ‘With You’ after Viral Video with 30BG Boss

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Following the revelation by superstar artiste Davido that veteran Nigerian highlife musician Bright Chimezie inspired his hit song ‘With You,’ featuring Omah Lay, the Zigima king has taken time out to listen to the waves-making song.

In a now viral video call that surfaced online, Davido was seen speaking with the Zigima sound originator, while acknowledging the impact of his classic ‘Because of English’.

“The latest hit I just did with Omah Lay, I used inspiration from your song, ‘Because of English’,” he had told Chimezie. Because of English was off his album “Because of English” released in 2018.

“I will tell them to play it for you. It’s trending everywhere, the whole world.” Davido also expressed desire to meet and host the veteran singer in Lagos.

“I’m still around for a bit, so I was telling them maybe we will get you to come to Lagos so we will meet.” Chimezie responded, “Okay, that would be wonderful, that would be nice.”

Davido, who praised Chimezie, also asked the veteran to listen to the song, which he described as a global hit.

Following their conversation, Chimezie fulfilled the request as he posted a video capturing him grooving to Davido’s song while joyfully displaying his dance moves.

Chimezie also expressed his gratitude to Davido for the acknowledgement, praising the work of art. But not everyone is convinced it was purely out of love and respect.

While fans praised Davido for recognising the legend, critics questioned his motives, claiming he should’ve first asked for permission for “With You” contained in his new album, 5five.

Davido’s song ‘With You’ has been making waves since its release. A Ghanaian TikToker, Ananzoofficial, did a cover of the song, for which Davido gifted him N8 million.

In 1984, Bright Chimezie introduced his Zigima Movement to the music scene with his debut album, ‘Respect Africa’. His sophomore album ‘Life of Yesterday,’ was released early in 1987 and included songs like ‘No True Love’, ‘Nne m Oma’, and ‘Message Boy’. In total, he has released eight studio albums in his musical career.