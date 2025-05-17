Bauchi Gov Pays Condolence Visit To Victims of Bandits’ Attack, Donates N100m

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has announced a donation of the sum of N100m to be divided among families of 23 hunters and civilians who lost their lives when armed bandits attacked some villages in Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The beneficiaries of the monetary gesture are 13 members of the vigilante groups and 10 civilians who were Fulani cattle herders whose cattle were rustled by the bandits during the attack.

The governor made the announcement yesterday when he paid a condolence visit to the families of all victims at the Palace of the District Head of Duguri in Alkaleri LGA.

He explained that each family of the 13 vigilante members will get N5m while each family of the Fulani will get the sum of N3m as support for the families at this moment of grief.

The governor also announced the sum of N20m to the members of the vigilante groups in the area explaining that N10m is for them to procure necessary tools needed for their operations while the N10m was an immediate welfare for all of them.

He also announced that 500 of them will be offered permanent employment and be placed on the minimum wage of N70,000 per month assuring that before the end of the year, a total of 2,100 of them will be employed into the state civil service.

He said, “I believe this period is a test for us because we lost 23 people, 10 civilians and about 13 vigilante members. We are here on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State to commiserate with this community. The community of Alkaleri, especially Gwana, Yelwa-Duguri and part of Bauchi Local Government.”

“We really convey our condolences and may the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. We know it is something that came as a test and definitely as they inflicted that serious loss on us, over 60 of them died too in a fierce battle,” the governor added.

“So the loss is not only our people that were killed. Our vigilantes, our security forces also decimated over 60 of them. This is to show the chivalry and the courage of our people despite their superior fire power, we were able to contain them through these young and able bodied vigilantes and security agencies,” he noted.

The governor further said, “I want to convey to you, the commiseration of the federal government, especially the office of the National Security Adviser. We are going to get a lot of assistance In-Sha-Allah from the security agencies more than what we were getting before.

“On our own part as a state government, I promise you that the vigilante organisation will employ about 2,100 before the end of the year. We are starting immediately with three to five hundred employment with minimum implied so that we will be able to give you work to do and we are starting with the communities that were worst hit,” he declared.

Mohammed further assured that “You are going to be trained by the security agencies. We are going to interact on the rules of engagement that will be acceptable so that there won’t be any extrajudicial killings but I reprimand the communities to be wary of informants. They are the ones giving us a way.

“They are the ones that are sabotaging us and they are living with us. They are worse than the miscreants and the bad people that came from other places.

“I will enjoin the District Heads, the Village Heads and other leaders down the line to look around and fish out these people so we can deal with them decisively through the security agencies,” he stated.

According to him, “Because of the sympathy the government and I have for the families of the fallen heroes, we are giving N5 million each to the family of the deceased vigilante members so that they will have something to at least, rely on.

“As for those who were civilians among the deceased, we are giving them N3 million each and we have formed a committee under the Chairmanship of the Chairman of the local government including the District Heads, security agencies to ensure equity and justice in the distribution.

“As for my vigilante people, I will give them N10 million to start with but the committee will also give them another N10 million to purchase whatever they can in terms of fuel so that they will be able to go round.”

“These people have come to the wrong place. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our people to live,” the governor asserted.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the governor for the prompt response to the incident saying that the immediate mobilisation of personnel to the area has doused tension.

Represented by the DCP Operations, the Police Commissioner assured that the Command will continue to be proactive in its operation in order to safeguard lives and property of the citizens.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairperson of Alkaleri LGC, Hassan Garba Bajama, expressed appreciation for the prompt response of the state government to the incident saying that it has given the people hope.

The two traditional rulers of the affected areas commended the governor for the condolence visit and assured him that they will continue to mobilise their subjects to support his administration.