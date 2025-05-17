Anambra First Lady Launches Community Garden Programme in Schools

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has launched school community gardens in schools across the state, as an initiative to encourage agriculture among students.

Mrs. Soludo who is also the founder of Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, said the community garden project is aimed at helping people cultivate what they eat in sacks, even right inside their compounds, so as to eat healthy.

During the launch, the First Lady distributed sanitary materials to female students to enhance sanitary health among them.

She said, “I would be unhappy to find out that any female student is stained while in school. Such can demoralised students while in school.”

Speaking on the community garden project, “Healthy living must be our culture and way of life. When you eat natural, healthy food, you reduce your chances of sickness.

“Students sleeping in class are often reacting to the synthetic food we feed them. Grow vegetables in your school gardens. We must eat healthily and avoid consuming what we don’t understand. Don’t eat what you don’t know.

“Guide the children to maintain gardens in your schools. Grow green pepper, vegetables, and other crops around your school environment. The children will benefit from selling the produce, and part of the proceeds can be used to support the less-privileged in society. We must also teach our children the importance of charity,” she said.

She noted that her NGO, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo has become one of the most impactful social movements in Nigeria.

She also emphasised her deep commitment to the Healthy Living Garden Programme, charging students and teachers to embrace the initiative.