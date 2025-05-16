YABATECH Rector Backs JAMB Registrar Amid 2025 UTME Glitches, Calls for Stakeholder Collaboration

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has expressed strong support for the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, amid the ongoing challenges surrounding the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Abdul, in a statement, commended Oloyede’s leadership and transparency in addressing the technical issues that disrupted the exams for nearly 380,000 candidates across 157 centres, particularly in Lagos and the South-east.

“The recent technical glitches understandably caused distress among students and stakeholders,” the rector said. “However, Prof. Oloyede’s assumption of full responsibility and swift corrective actions, including the rescheduling of affected exams, demonstrate exceptional integrity and commitment to educational excellence.”

While acknowledging the general concerns raised over the performance in the 2025 UTME, the rector emphasised the complexities of managing large-scale digital assessments and called for stronger collaboration among education stakeholders to fortify examination systems.

Yaba College of Technology, he affirmed, remains firmly behind JAMB’s reform agenda and committed to supporting the agency’s efforts to strengthen credibility and efficiency in tertiary admissions.

“We stand in solidarity with Prof. Oloyede,” Abdul said. “We reaffirm our confidence in his visionary leadership and encourage other leaders to emulate his sense of responsibility and transparency.”