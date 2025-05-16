To  Restore Dignity, Nurture Hope for Orphans, Elderly, Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s Seraphic Foundation Begins a New Chapter of Compassion

In a powerful display of compassion and commitment to community welfare, the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach recently unveiled the Seraphic Orphanage and Home for the Elderly in Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema, Imo State, marking the first-ever dual-purpose care facility for orphans and the elderly in the state. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that beyond being a shelter, it is a symbol of renewed dignity for the forgotten and a safe haven for the abandoned. Built by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi through the Seraphic Home Foundation, the home offers free accommodation, food, medical care, and education to its residents, while stimulating economic and social development across the region

A new dawn recently rose for the elderly and orphans in Imo State as the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach officially unveiled the Seraphic Orphanage and Home for the Elderly in Mgbirichi, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area in Imo State.

This initiative, the first of its kind in the state, represents a bold stride towards inclusive social welfare and compassionate community development.

Inaugurated on April 21, 2025, by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the facility is set to redefine care for the most vulnerable members of society—offering them dignity, security and a renewed sense of belonging.

“This project is a watershed moment in the provision of care for the elderly, the needy, and the less privileged,” said Governor Uzodimma. “Evangelist Ebuka’s decision to expand the ministry’s operations in Imo has placed the state on a path to greater global recognition. I foresaw this impact when I initially allocated land for the ministry’s headquarters in Ngor Okpala.”

The Seraphic Home, a vision realised by the founder and spiritual leader of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, was established through the Seraphic Home Foundation (SHF)—a non-profit organisation dedicated to uplifting disadvantaged lives through charity, education, and health support.

“Thinking Home” and Building Hope

In his welcome remarks, Evangelist Obi emphasised that the facility was born from a deep desire to serve God through service to humanity.

“This state-of-the-art facility will provide a safe and nurturing environment for orphans and elderly individuals, offering them a sense of belonging and care,” he said. “The home will provide shelter, food, clothing, education, and healthcare—ensuring that residents receive the support they need to thrive.”

He extended an open invitation to elderly citizens without caregivers to benefit from the home’s free accommodation and care, describing the initiative as part of a broader national vision. “More of such projects will be cited in other parts of the country,” he declared.

The Seraphic Home is a sanctuary that fuses compassion with infrastructure, designed not just to house the vulnerable but to empower them with holistic care, comfort, and purpose.

Infrastructure with Impact

Beyond its humanitarian intent, the orphanage and care home is also projected to serve as a stimulus for local economic and social development. The facility is expected to Create employment for caregivers, administrators, security personnel, and maintenance workers; Stimulate economic growth through local procurement of goods and services; and Attract visitors and investors, positioning Imo State as a hub for socially responsible development.

According to Evangelist Obi, “The facility will also offer opportunities for community engagement and volunteerism, and serve as a platform for skills development and capacity building for caregivers and staff.”

The project aligns with the SHF’s broader mission, which includes the provision of educational scholarships to over 60 underprivileged children annually and funding for patients unable to afford life-saving treatments and medical bills across various health establishments.

A Vote of Confidence in the State

The decision to relocate the headquarters of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach to Zion City, Ngor Okpala, and invest in this significant infrastructure in Mgbirichi is viewed as a strategic move and a statement of trust in the state’s future.

“This initiative demonstrates that with the right vision and leadership, Imo State can become a hub for social innovation and community development,” said Evangelist Obi. “We thank His Excellency, Most Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma, for providing the enabling environment and security in the state for investments to thrive.”

Governor Uzodimma, in his remarks during the commissioning, reaffirmed his administration’s support for initiatives that improve the lives of ordinary citizens. “We are delighted that this impactful project is taking root in our state,” he said. “The presence of Zion Ministry in Imo affirms our capacity to be a beacon of hope for others.”

Commendations

The launch of the Seraphic Home has drawn admiration from community leaders, local residents, and religious organisations, many of whom have lauded the project as “long overdue” and “deeply needed.”

Mrs. Agatha Nwosu, a local market woman, described the home as a “Godsend” for families struggling to care for aged parents or orphaned children. “For some of us, this is more than a charity. It is a chance at life for people who would otherwise have nothing,” she said.

Similarly, Mr. Obinna Eze, a teacher in Ohaji Egbema, noted the educational opportunities the home brings for orphaned children. “This is an investment in the next generation. These children will now have a shot at education, healthcare, and a future,” he observed.

With plans already underway to replicate the project in other states, Zion Prayer Movement Outreach is setting a new benchmark for faith-based organisations engaging in development work. For Evangelist Obi, the home is not the end—but a beginning. “We are just getting started,” he said. “God has called us to lift others. As long as we are blessed, we will continue to give.”

A Model for Social Transformation, New Beginnings

The Seraphic Orphanage and Home for the Elderly stands as a shining example of what is possible when faith meets vision, and when leadership meets compassion. It tells the story of how one man’s calling to serve God has become a lifeline for many—and a model for others to emulate.

As the sun set on the inauguration day, there was a palpable sense of hope in the air—a feeling that something extraordinary had been planted in the soil of Mgbirichi. For the elderly who will now find comfort in their twilight years, and the children who will grow with love, education and support, the Seraphic Home is more than a building. It is a new beginning.