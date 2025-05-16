Setting Up Forest Guards is Proof Tinubu in Full Charge, Declares Arewa Think-Tank

•NYCP hails president, seeks community-led implementation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





A Northern group, Arewa Think-Tank, has said the recent approval given by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of armed guards to secure the nation’s forests against terrorism and other criminalities, showed that the president was creative and in full charge of the country for the well-being of the citizenry.

This was as the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP), has also congratulated Tinubu for fulfilling one of his key campaign promises — the revitalisation of the Forest Guard.

In a statement signed by the Convener of ATT, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the group said the bold step taken by President Tinubu was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.

Yakubu also called on all governors to emulate the president in the same direction in order to rid the country of terrorists and their nefarious activities.

“We are excited following the approval given by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of armed forest guards to secure Nigeria’s 1,129 forests from terrorists and criminal gangs.

“We must say with the air of pride and satisfaction that we now have a president who is very close to the people, who does not detach himself from the people he is governing, who is feeling the pulse of the nation and providing remedy to it.

“We must also say that this move by Mr. President is very unprecedented and creative. We urge him to keep it up for the benefit of the people,” he said.

On its part, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals said as outlined on page 9 of the President’s Renewed Hope manifesto (2022), he has delivered on his promise, noting that this critical move marked a decisive step in addressing the security challenges posed by violent groups hiding in Nigeria’s forests.

A statement by the National President of the group, Isaac Abrak read: “We commend President Tinubu for not only remaining true to his word but also for demonstrating that he has listened to the consistent calls by our organisation and other concerned Nigerians.

“The revitalisation of the Forest Guard was the cornerstone of our campaign across the Northern region. At several campaign engagements, we urged Nigerians, especially those from vulnerable communities, to support President Tinubu, assuring them that he would establish community-based security outfits and recruit local youth to protect their forests and communities. Today, we are grateful that this vision is being realized.”

Abrak further said: “This achievement vindicates our decision to campaign vigorously for President Tinubu. To God be the glory.”