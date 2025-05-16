S’Africa’s Amajita Burst Flying Eagles Dream of Another U20 AFCON Title

*To play Egypt or Morocco in Sunday’s bronze match

Nigeria failed to reach the final of the 18th Africa U20 Cup of Nations as a composed Amajita soaked up all the pressure and intensity from the Flying Eagles, and then landed the sucker punch midway into the second half to win 1-0 and condemn the seven-time champions to Sunday’s third-place match.

The Flying Eagles started with so much intensity and muscle-flexing, but could have done with a lot more coordination and composure in the final third as the opportunities came and went without any one being utilized.

Forward Kparobo Arierhi could not get his head to a teasing cross by Clinton Jephta in the 22nd minute, and then missed target from six yards with only the goalkeeper to beat on the half-hour.

Three minutes later, Thabang Mahlangu could have profited from Amajita’s first real incursion upfront when goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt missed an

inswinger, but captain Daniel Bameyi spirited the ball away from goal.

Arierhi, always with the chances, bundled over the bar another cross by Jephta in the 37th minute, and two minutes later, after turning his marker, saw his shot diverted away from goal.

On the hour mark, Nigeria lost the dependable goalkeeper Harcourt to injury, and one minute later, substitute goalkeeper Ajia Yakub came close to bungling a simple cross with Kgomotso Madiba waiting for a slip.

The slip came five minutes later, as Yakub again miscalculated the ball from a pull-out and defender Tylon Smith rose above him to head into the net.

Opportunities fell to substitute Mendos Rickson and Auwal Ibrahim later on, but the Flying Eagles could not find parity and must now play the loser of the second semi-final (between hosts Egypt and Morocco) for the bronze medals on Sunday.