Rotary Club’s Food Bank to Feed over 1,000 Indigent in Oshodi

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, District 9111 in partnership with Ausbeth Technology Services Ltd, CSR will on Saturday, May 17 , 2025, distribute various food items, aimed to feed over 1,000 indigent in Ewutuntun and Mafoluku, Oshodi- Isolo Local Govt, Lagos to cushion the effect of inflation, rising cost of food prices and hunger.

The President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun 2024-2025, Rotarian Bukonla Alamu disclosed that, “the second batch of our impactful Food Bank initiative, in partnership with Ausbeth Technology Services Ltd, a CSR commitment to fighting hunger and supporting our community, will hold next Saturday between 9 am and 12 noon at Ibis Royale Hotel, Mafoluku Junction, Airport road, Lagos.”

Alamu stated that “ selected vulnerable groups- the widows, low-income earners, destitute, malnourished, orphans, and indigent have been identified by our members in their community, and provided with vouchers and are to receive the various packed raw food items.”

The Chairman of the Food Bank Project and past Assistant Governor Rotary District 9111, Samson Okenyi stated “We are making a difference, one family at a time. The Food Bank Initiative was launched last year by the pioneer District Governor Rotary District 9111, Dr Wole Kukoyi and Elewu of Ewutuntun, HRH Oba Shakirudeen Kuti on Saturday, September 21, 2024.”

Okenyi added, “Over 1,000 families have benefited from the free Food Bank targeted to feed vulnerable families, and aimed to cushion the impact of rising food prices, inflation and hunger among the indigent in Ewutuntun and Mafoluku, Oshodi environs.”



