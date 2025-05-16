Pond Entertainment Makes Waves with South African Star, Blulyt

Africa is about to witness a major power move in the music scene, as Nigeria’s newly launched record label, Pond Entertainment, teams up with South African-born and based artist, Blulyt (real name Nonofang Disetlhe), in a partnership that’s already raising eyebrows and expectations.

Pond Entertainment, based in Nigeria and already buzzing in industry circles, isn’t just here to play; they’re here to dominate. And they’re kicking things off with serious intent by signing Blulyt, a dynamic and unapologetically fresh female talent whose sound refuses to be boxed in.

Blulyt is more than just an artist, she’s a movement waiting to happen. Armed with a unique voice, magnetic presence, and cross-genre versatility, she’s ready to take her sound far beyond Africa’s borders. With Pond Entertainment in her corner, she’s got the backing, the vision, and the platform to launch on a global level.

“From the moment we heard her sound, we knew Blulyt was something special,” says a rep from Pond Entertainment. “She represents the kind of bold, genre-pushing talent we want to be known for. This is more than a signing, it’s a statement.”

Blulyt is just the beginning. Pond Entertainment has their eyes set on building something much bigger.

“We’ve got a lineup of talented artists from across the continent getting ready to join the wave,” the rep continues. “This is about creating a pan-African movement that speaks to the world. Blulyt is setting the tone and there’s a lot more to come.”

The blend of Nigerian music business energy with South African creative flair is the kind of collaboration that shifts cultures. This isn’t just about another record label signing, this is a bold move that signals a new era of pan-African synergy in music.

Blulyt isn’t holding back either. “Working with Pond Entertainment is more than just a label deal—it’s a chance to shake the table,” she says. “We’re coming with something different. The world isn’t ready.”

Expect a smashing debut from Blulyt soon, it’s already cooking, and trust us, it’s a hit in the making.

Africa to the world? Nah. This is Blulyt to the world.