‘Police Need More Cooperation, Credible Information to Flush Out Criminals’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Akure Zone 17 , Ajani Omolabi yesterday tasked members of public and stakeholders to always provide timely and credible information to the police on suspicious activities of criminals or persons with questionable characters in their communities.

He said this would assist the police in nipping crimes and criminality in the bud and to further ensure security of lives and property in every part of the country, and particularly in the Zone under his jurisdiction.

The AIG, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while addressing stakeholders, during a one-day familiarisation visit to the state command, equally added that his doors are always open to accommodate such credible and reliable information.

Specifically the AIG urged the stakeholders, comprising religious leaders, transport unions, students unions, artisans as well as market leaders, among others, to always avail the police and other security apparatus, with necessary and credible information.

“I urge you stakeholders and members of the public to always avail the police and other security apparatus, with necessary and credible information. Police is your friend, we are paid to work for you,” the AIG emphasised.

He further advised that the stakeholders can use technology to send information to the police, and promised to partner with them to flush out all the criminal activities in the zone, and ensure that there is peace in states under the jurisdiction.

The AIG used the visit to warn criminals to steer clear of states under his jurisdiction, saying nemesis would soon catch up with them if they refused to turn over a new leaf.

“To criminals, my warning to you is that you steer clear, because we will locate you and deal with you, in accordance with the law, if you refuse to change and live by the law,” he said.

He appreciated the state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji for the peace being enjoyed in Ekiti, with a promise not to disappoint him.

He also commended the Commissioner of Police in the State, Joseph Eribo, for his pro-activeness, and ensuring that there was peace and order in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, thanked the AIG for the visit and appreciated him for his mentorship of officers in the zone as well as his leadership acumen.