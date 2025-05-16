Naira Abuse: Refuse to Be Used By Nigeria’s Enemies Against Tompolo, Coalition Appeals to EFCC  

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Coalition of Niger Deltans for Equity and Justice (CNDEJ) has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against allowing itself to be used by enemies of the country against Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, in Warri Thursday, said that those benefiting from illegal oil bunkering are out to smear the credibility of Ekpemupolo.

The group was reacting to a post by EFCC stating ‘Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have a date with us over naira abuse’.

CNDEJ said Tompolo is a man that respects law and will not flout any regulations, adding: “He is a man that’s not flamboyant. He lives a modest life.

“EFCC, do not be used by oil thieves to distract you from doing your real job. Go after political thieves and not Tompolo who is doing almost the same work you are doing. Helping the nation to grow economically. Tompolo is a spiritual leader that is doing what he is sent to do.”

The coalition maintained that many people, who were beneficiaries of illegal bunkering, were angry because of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited owned by Tompolo.

“They are suffocating because Tantita Security Services has put an end to their illegal businesses in the Niger Delta region.

“No blackmail will stop Tompolo from protecting the oil facilities to boost the revenue and continually increase the oil production quota.

“If you dare Tompolo, you will suffer the wrath of God. In the said video, Tompolo did not spray money and he cannot be held responsible for an unknown individual that sprayed him while he was in spirit,” it added.

CNDEJ noted that the alleged video was a ploy by unscrupulous elements to undermine the enormous contributions of Tompolo in stabilizing and upscaling oil production output to astronomical heights beyond expectations, which Tantita has not relented in securing the

nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructures in the Niger Delta region and had sent out oil thieves.

“Tompolo will never be distracted by those who are hell bent on destroying the nation. You will not succeed. Nigeria must get to the promised land and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will surely take Nigeria to the promised land flowing with milk and honey. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must complete his eight years and it is sacrosanct,” it added.