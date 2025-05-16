  • Friday, 16th May, 2025

LASUBEB, UBEC Inaugurate Intensive Teacher Training to Boost Early Literacy in Public Schools 

Education | 1 hour ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has launched a series of intensive capacity-building programmes aimed at improving teaching and learning outcomes in public primary schools across the state.

As part of the ongoing interventions in the learning pedagogy, LASUBEB is facilitating a comprehensive jolly phonics training for 1,250 early grade teachers. 

The training is designed to equip educators with effective techniques in sound recognition, letter formation, word construction, and blending in all essential tools for strengthening early literacy skills.

Addressing participants at the training, the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to continuous teacher development as a pathway to improved learning outcomes. 

He noted that the initiative forms part of a broader framework to raise the standards of teaching and align educational practices with global benchmarks.

“Before this, we concluded a 10-day effective school programme for 64 teachers and the second phase of school-based training for 1,818 teachers. Both focused on innovative and learner-centred methodologies,” Shittu explained. “These initiatives underscore the strong collaboration between the federal and state government in building a robust and responsive basic education system.”

A representative of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Mrs. Geraldine Ogunrinde, emphasised that the ongoing efforts are part of a nationwide strategy to promote literacy and educational transformation through sustained investment in teacher development and professional growth.

