Lagos Applauds Amstel Malta for Championing Women’s Health, Survival

The Lagos State Government has applauded Amstel Malta for its outstanding support during the inaugural phase of the MamaBase programme, a groundbreaking maternal health initiative led by the Maternal and Reproductive Health (MRH) Collective and supported by the Lagos State Government.

The brand’s partnership played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of

the pilot, which significantly improved maternal survival rates across some of Lagos most underserved communities.

Launched in October 2023, MamaBase was designed to address the alarming rate of maternal deaths in Nigeria, where nearly 79,500 women die annually from childbirth-related causes.

With Amstel Malta’s early backing, the programme enrolled 7,883 pregnant women, recorded a 99.9% maternal survival rate, and drastically outperformed national health benchmarks.

Over 80% of participants delivered in health facilities, and 60% completed at least four antenatal visits, all critical indicators of improved outcomes.

Amstel Malta’s involvement supported outreach, education and essential care for women who may otherwise have been unable to access quality maternal health services.

Their contribution helped to eliminate key barriers to care, such as costs for scans, antenatal registration, and skilled

delivery and also demonstrated how brand-led social investment can directly save lives.

“The Lagos State Government is proud to recognise Amstel Malta for its commitment to maternal health and its support of the MamaBase programme,” said the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who was represented at a press conference announcing the MamaBase results by Dr Abimbola Mabogunje (Permanent Secretary, Primary Health Board).

“Their role in the first edition exemplifies how the private sector can align with the

state’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, particularly in the area of Health and Environment, to deliver real impact for our citizens.”

The state government noted that MamaBase’s success reflects the power of strategic partnerships, where innovation, community engagement and corporate responsibility come together to drive change.

As MamaBase prepares for expansion to 12 additional local government areas, the government is inviting more private sector partners to follow Amstel Malta’s lead.

“Amstel Malta showed what’s possible when brands step forward with purpose,” Abayomi added. “Their legacy in this programme is a lasting one and we are deeply grateful.”