IGP Egbetokun’s Wife Inaugurates POWA Model Children School in Bauchi

•Lays foundation stone for the establishment of the POWA Secondary School

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The wife of the Inspector General of Police and National Chairperson of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun, has inaugurated a Police Officers’ Children Primary School (POWA Model School) and laid another foundation to construct a secondary school in her hometown, Sum, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The commissioning ceremony held on Thursday was witnessed by top government officials from the national and state levels, executives of POWA nationwide, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Mrs. Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun stated the commissioning of the school marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more efficient, effective and result oriented Police Officers Wives Association (POWA).

According to her, the school is a perfect example of POWA’s core values in action, as it demonstrates the association’s earnest support to the families of those who risk their lives in the service of Nigeria, and also contributing its little quota towards the development of communities by providing basic social amenities.

She added: “This project stands as a demonstration of our constant commitment and love for children and education and also building a strong foundation for the betterment and future of not only the Police children but also all other children in this community. It is therefore a beacon of hope and a symbol of the strong bond between our community and the Nigeria Police force.

“It shows our commitment to investing in the future of our nation and ensuring our children gets the best education and preparing them for the challenges ahead. “As life they say is not a bed of roses”, but early preparation, provision of the right support and facilities, prioritizing all key elements of early learning is key to successful learning process which will culminate to a better future for the children.

“Furthermore, this great establishment is more than just bricks and mortar; it embodies a vision for a brighter future. It is a place where our children, the future doctors, lawyers, accountants, professors, engineers, police and military officers and most importantly, leaders of POWA, will receive quality education that nurtures their mind, strengthens their character and prepares them for a successful life, she stated.

She added: “Locating this school within this community, under the watchful eyes of POWA and the Police Force, symbolizes a commitment to safeguarding our children’s wellbeing and fostering a sense of security and trust.

“It represents a partnership between law enforcement and the community, working hand in hand to create a safe and conducive environment for our children to learn.

“It is noteworthy that we understand the challenges faced by children of our dedicated officers and other children in our local communities, where parents often work long and unpredictable hours, making it difficult to provide consistent support and guidance, to this end, this school has been designed to bridge that gap by providing a safe and conducive environment where children can learn, grow and thrive alongside their peers.

“The school curriculum will be tailored to meet the specific needs of police children, fostering their emotional intelligence, resilience and understanding of the vital role their parents play in keeping our community safe. It will also provide opportunities for extracurricular activities, fostering creativity, teamwork and love for learning. Because all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

“Today we celebrate the opening of a new school and the ground breaking/ fund raising for the commencement of a secondary school project. The launch of this new chapter in the lives of our children is a chapter that will be boldly written in history,

“Let us all commit to supporting this institution/ project by ensuring that it becomes a place of excellence, where every child feels valued, empowered and prepared for a bright future. A place of pride and prestige for our kids, parents and community in general.

“Pursuant to the above therefore, I humbly wish to invite you all to join us in making history by establishing a POWA MODEL SECONDARY SCHOOL, for as the saying goes “what is worth doing is worth doing well”. You will agree with me that this project will never be complete without the establishment of a secondary school to complement it.

“It is on that premise that I invite you all to kindly donate generously for the execution of this project. Your donations either in cash or materials will be highly appreciated, and I have no doubt in my mind that God will replenish your purses in a million-fold.”

Also speaking, Gombe State Governor and the Chairman of the Northern Governors, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, lauded Mrs. Egbetokun and POWA for locating the projects in the North.

He pledged to support the ongoing construction to the benefit of northern children.

His counterpart, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, represented by his Special Advisor, Jidauna Tula, vowed to give more support to the organisation’s efforts in education and other sectors.

Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun also distributed food items and empowerment kits and starter packs to women in the community.