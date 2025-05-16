FG Urged to Decentralise Nigeria College of Aviation Technology 

Chinedu Eze

Industry stakeholder and CEO of Starburst Aviation, UK, Captain David Olubadewo, has urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to reconsider plans to decentralise the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

According to him, the school has achieved the status of an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Regional Centre of Excellence and remains one of the best aviation schools in Africa.

Olubadewo, who made the call recently in Lagos while fielding questions from newsmen, stressed that NCAT remained a unique institution and one of the best aviation schools in Africa.

“NCAT, as it is currently, is a great institution. It’s one of the best in Africa, if not the best. Location-wise, everything about it is unique. It’s a centre of excellence. Therefore, the plan to decentralise it is ill-advised. Having observed aviation training institutions internationally, I can attest to NCAT’s unique and highly valuable attributes. Some people may not be able to say what I’m saying,” Olubadewo stated.

He argued that instead of splitting NCAT, the federal government should elevate it to a full-fledged university, akin to Embry-Riddle University, or affiliate it with top American universities specialising in aviation, noting that this would further strengthen NCAT’s regional centre of excellence position.

Highlighting Nigeria’s vast population and limited aviation schools, Olubadewo proposed establishing four new aviation schools: one in the South-East, one in the South-West, one in the North-Central, and one in the North-East of Nigeria; creating new schools across different geopolitical zones of Nigeria to make aviation education accessible to diverse backgrounds and tribes, regardless of financial constraints.

“For me, I don’t believe the right thing is to split NCAT, even being a former pilot instructor in NCAT Zaria; at least I have worked there, and I know what the school is all about, and I would plead with him that it is a centre of excellence on its own. It should be supported and upgraded to a proper university.

“In Nigeria we should not be limiting people’s children or the future of their children because they are poor. No. We already have a class distinction in Nigeria and we shouldn’t be promoting that in aviation,” Olubadewo said.