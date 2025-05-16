FG Mulls Stoppage of Payments for Constituency Projects Amid Alleged Breach of Guidelines

•OAGF, ministry of special duties partner to boost enforcement, compliance

James Emejo in Abuja





Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Babatunde Ogunjimi, yesterday vowed to work within its mandate to promote compliance with government guidelines and circulars on execution and payment for constituency projects.

That was as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Onwusoro Ihemelandu, requested that no payments should be made for constituency projects that were not executed in line with the federal government’s guidelines and circulars, and duly certified by his ministry.

Ogunjimi gave the commitment when he received the permanent secretary who paid him a visit at the Treasury House in Abuja.

The AGF said his office will partner with the ministry to enforce compliance with government guidelines and circulars on execution and payment for constituency projects.

He promised that the guidelines on constituency projects will be made an important part of discussions at all OAGF engagements with its stakeholders, adding that the ministry will be given opportunity to make presentations at such occasions.

Ogunjimi further stated that in OAGF circulars on closure and capital projects, emphasis will also be made on compliance with the guidelines on constituency projects.

He advised the ministry to continue the engagement with relevant government agencies, stakeholders and the National Assembly to increase awareness on the guidelines and circulars.

In a statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, the AGF said, “We will give bite to these guidelines; we will ensure that this guideline is projected adequately and that it becomes part of the prerequisite documentation for all constituency projects.”

Earlier, the permanent secretary had also observed that despite federal government’s guidelines and circulars, many agencies had executed and paid for constituency projects without adherence to the guidelines and circulars and due verification.

He pointed out that this practice did not allow the government to get maximum value for the funds spent on these projects.

Ihemelandu therefore, appealed for collaboration between his ministry and the OAGF to guarantee that the guidelines were implemented fully and that no payments were made for constituency projects, unless after verification by his ministry.