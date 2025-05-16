  • Friday, 16th May, 2025

FCCPC Seals Illegal Consumer Protection Outfit, Arrests Operator for Impersonation

Nigeria | 33 minutes ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, said it carried out an enforcement operation at No. 214 Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, Abia State, where it sealed the premises of an unlawful entity operating as the Community Crime Prevention Initiative of Nigeria (CCPIN).

The FCCPC’s action followed credible intelligence that CCPIN was falsely claiming affiliation with the commission and misleading the public by representing itself as an “Authorised Consumer Protection NGO” of the FCCPC.

A statement issued by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, further pointed out that the illegal entity had issued public notices alleging joint surveillance operations with FCCPC and was soliciting consumer complaints through unauthorised telephone lines.

The statement noted that “During the operation, the operator of the facility, Dr. Onwuka K. Okorie, was arrested on-site and is currently in police custody at World Bank Police Station, Abayi-Aba, Abia State, pending further investigation and prosecution.

“A number of exhibits bearing FCCPC’s name, logo, and false enforcement materials were recovered from the premises.

“The Commission categorically disassociates itself from CCPIN and affirms that it neither authorises nor partners with CCPIN or any similarly styled organisation for enforcement or consumer protection operations, and does not delegate such powers to NGOs, private entities, or individuals without formal legal authorisation.”

The FCCPC, however, reaffirmed its commitment to operating with the highest level of transparency while ensuring consumer protection and market integrity. The commission advised the public to disregard any announcements, sealing notices, or consumer-related campaigns issued by CCPIN or any of its representatives

