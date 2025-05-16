  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo Gunning for Doha Diamond League Glory

Featured | 22 minutes ago

Paris 2024 Olympic Games champion in the men’s 200m Olympic champion will make his debut in World Athletics’ Diamond League’s 200m event here in Doha today.

The Botswana long sprint star took silver in the event behind American Noah Lyles at the 2023 Worlds in Budapest, Hungary

It will be the history-making Botswanan’s second outing over the 200m this season, following his thrilling home victory at the Botswana Grand Prix. He’s stepping up to his preferred distance after finishing seventh in Xiamen and third in Shanghai/Keqiao in the shorter sprint.

He will be up against Olympic champions Canadian Aaron Brown and Filippo Tortu of Italy as he builds up to the Worlds. “It’s going to be a very long season, but I’m more experienced and mature, and I’m ready to push my body to its limits and make every moment count,” he promised during light workout here in Doha yesterday.

In the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the circuit in the women’s short sprint here in Doha.

The return of Fraser-Pryce, one of the most decorated sprinters in history, to the Qatar Sports Club, has dominated headlines in the run-up to the series meet here.

The Jamaican star hasn’t competed at the Doha Diamond League since taking victory in the 100m in 2021.

There will be five other Olympic champions competing for honours at this Meet here in Doha.

DIAMOND LEAGUE EVENTS

17:48 – Discus Men

18:02 – Pole vault women

18:23 – Triple jump women

19:04 – 400m women

19:10 – High jump men

19:13 – 800m men

19:24 – 110m hurdles men

19:36 – 100m women

19:43 – Javelin men

19:45 – 5000m men

20:08 – 1500m women

20:22 – 200m men

20:33 – 400m hurdles men

20:44 – 3000m steeplechase women

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.