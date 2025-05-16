Atiku:  PDP, APC LP, Others Planning Coalition  to Unseat Tinubu in 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party(LP), and other political parties are working on a coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku was said to have disclosed this in Abuja during a visit by stakeholders from Kogi East Senatorial District, led by former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba.

The former VP explained that the coalition being formed by the various political parties was to present a united front to unseat the current administration led by President Tinubu.

Atiku said: “We have a coalition. All the major political parties are involved.

“In this coalition — the APC, PDP, Labour Party — all of us are involved. That is the way to go in confronting such an incompetent and inefficient government.”

Former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has dumped the APC and is now aligning with the ongoing coalition plots as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Similarly, a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, also defected from the APC, citing broken promises and poor governance.

However, amidst coalition plots to unseat APC-led government in 2027, a wave of defections has hit the PDP , recently

the defections of Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; his predecessor and Atiku’s running mate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire party structure in the state.