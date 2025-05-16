African Countries to Adopt 30% Value Addition on Exported Raw Materials

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Director General Raw Materials Materials and Research Development Council, (RMRDC), Prof. Nnayelugo Ike-Mouso, has dislosed that African countries will discuss and adopt the legislation on the proposed 30 percentage value addition for exported raw materials.

He made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the pre-event press briefing ahead of the Africa Raw Materials Summit 2025, slated for beteeen May 20 and 22, with the theme, “Shaping the Future of Africa’s Resource Landscape.”

“Now is the time for a bold, coordinated shift from extraction to transformation, from exporting potential to industrialising value, and from economic vulnerability to continental resilience.

“Central to this transformation is the proposed 30 per cent Value Addition Mandate Bill, which the Raw Materials Research and Development Council has vigorously championed and is now under consideration at the National Assembly.

“This bill seeks to mandate that no less than 30 per cent of all raw materials be locally processed before export. It is not just a policy initiative; it is strategic economic common sense and a form of national defence.

“Through this bill, we aim to stem the tide of capital flight caused by unprocessed exports, stimulate local processing industries, create sustainable jobs across multiple sectors, enhance our competitiveness in global markets, and build a strong, self-reliant African industrial base.

“The Africa Raw Materials Summit provides the ideal platform for African stakeholders to deliberate on this landmark initiative, adopt its core principles, and adapt similar policies across the continent,” he said.

He also spoke on the other aspects of the summit, adding that it has three core objectives, including mobilising continental consensus around the urgency of industrialising resource base through innovation and value addition.

“It seeks to deepen alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and strengthen regional trade and industrial processing linkages.

“The summit aims to forge concrete and actionable partnerships among governments, private sector players, researchers, and development financiers that will drive sustainable transformation, not just policy pronouncements,” he stated