Tinubu Presents N1.7trn as FCT 2025 Budget

•Appropriation Bill scales second reading at red chamber

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The senate yesterday passed for second reading the N1.7 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This was sequel to the reading of a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking the consideration and approval of the proposed money bill.

The letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved for the first and second readings of the bill on the same legislative day, urging the senate to fast-track its passage.

Leading the debate, Bamidele explained that the bill was for the services of the FCT for the financial year starting January 1 and ending December 31, 2025.

Bamidele said the FCT Appropriation Bill sought to authorise the issuance of N1,783,823,708,392.00 from the FCT Administration’s Statutory Revenue Fund.

He said N150,353,906,168.00 was allocated for personnel cost; N343,779,677,448.00 for overheads; while the remaining N1,289,690,124,776.00 was earmarked for capital projects.

The senate leader said the budget was designed to ensure the completion of ongoing projects that directly impacted infrastructure and the wellbeing of FCT residents.

He added, “A few new projects, which were deemed necessary, were also included in the budget.”

During the debate on the general principles of the bill, at the Committee of Supply, several senators commended the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts in improving the capital territory.

The senator for Lagos West, Idiat Adebule, highlighted the focus on education in the budget.

Adebule said, “Educate a child, educate a nation.”

She expressed optimism that the impact of such investment would soon be felt across the society.

Senator Abdul Ningi remarked that under the current administration, “Abuja is beginning to look like an urban city of 21st-century Africa.”

Ningi called for oversight of the revenue and expenditure of the FCT.

In a similar vein, Senator Peter Nwaebonyi acknowledged the increased attention to infrastructure within the capital city, but called for the development of communities around the Abuja Airport.

Nwaebonyi said, “The aerial view from an airplane when descending is an eyesore, it doesn’t give a good image of the country.

“I think the FCT minister should capture in their next project or rather relocate the inhabitants of the people living in the airport and environs.”

Contributing to the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole emphasised the importance of sustained funding for the FCT administration to continue its development plans.

He also called for inclusivity in capital projects, particularly for underserved areas.

“The poor can be accommodated with correct infrastructure, water, healthcare, education, and they can live there peacefully,” he said.

While many focused on infrastructure, others drew attention to the state of security in the FCT.

Senator Samson Ekong warned that development must go hand-in-hand with safety, saying, “Beyond infrastructure provision, there is a serious concern over the security in the nation’s capital.”

Senator Adamu Aliero stressed the need for additional infrastructure to meet the demands of the growing population. “The population of the FCT is growing at a fast pace,” he said

Aliero called for more schools, housing, and basic amenities.

Senator Victor Umeh criticised the high cost of land in the capital and called on the minister to intervene, saying the high price of land impedes the development of the capital city.

Umeh urged Wike to open up more areas in the FCT by providing roads, sewage, waste disposal, and other infrastructure in order to reduce the exorbitant cost of land in the territory.

In response to the various concerns raised, Chairman of FCT Area Councils, Senator Jim Kuta, assured the senate that the issues were being addressed by the administration.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committees on FCT for further legislative action. The committee is expected to report back within four weeks.