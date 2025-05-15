Send Your Children to School or Risk Fine, Nasarawa NSUBEB Tells Parents

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The newly inaugurated Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim, has admonished parents of school age children in the state to either send their children to school or risk fines.

Kassim stated this Wednesday at his office while addressing the senior staff of the board, friends and All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, as well as traditional rulers who accompanied him to the office shortly after being inaugurated by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The new NSUBEB chairman said every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education, noting that the government has a duty to provide such education and the board, under his leadership, will do everything possible to make sure teaching and learning are conducive for the children.

He explained further that he will ensure that almajiri children that are scattered everywhere in the state are incorporated into his programme to also receive the compulsory and free education at that level.



Kassim said the move was part of measures to ensure that every resident of the state is literate, and to enable them have quality life

“Therefore, parents have no excuse not to send their children to school, as the board under my leadership is determined to reposition the basic education system of the state. The law stipulates that any parent or guardian who fails to send his or her child to school commits an offence and would be fined.

“As such, sending your children to school is no longer a choice, but compulsory and failure to do so is an offence.

“Any parent who fails to send his child to school must be fined. Education in Nasarawa must not only be free but compulsory. The issue of almajiri will be squarely tackled; we will shift attention from SUBEB contracts to other areas that will also benefit the people of the state and staff of the board” he said.

He warned that on no account should any parent deny his or her child the right to education which would unlock the child’s full potentials for a better future.

Speaking earlier, while swearing in the chairman and members of the board, Governor Abdullahi Sule charged the new chairman to quickly settle down and review the staff strength of the primary school teachers with a view to adding fresh hands to strengthen the manpower of the primary and junior secondary education board.

Governor Sule said: “Since our assumption of office in May 2019, we have continued to accord high premiums to the education sector, particularly the basic education component. It is based on our belief that basic education is the foundation for an egalitarian society hence the need to sustain our efforts towards repositioning of our primary and junior secondary school for enhanced quality deliverance of service.”

The governor equally inaugurated the chairman and members of the state local government service commission.

